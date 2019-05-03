‘Bahrain Must Know Its Limits Before Threatening Iran’

“The Islamic Republic of Iran underlines [the significance of] the security of the Strait of Hormuz as a lifeline for the supply and transit of global energy [demands], as long as the Iranian nation’s interests are secured through this important and vital strait,” Mousavi told the IRIB News Agency on Friday.

“However, out of benevolence and neighbourliness, Iran advises the officials of this tiny dependent country [Bahrain] to know their limits when threatening those bigger than themselves,” he added.

According to a centuries-old Persian saying, Mousavi noted, a fly can never hunt down an eagle.

His comments came after Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa claimed Iran will not be allowed to shut the strategic Strait of Hormuz even for one day, warning that if it closes the corridor, it means it is “walking towards the abyss”.

In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat in Paris, Sheikh Khalid noted that “the Islamic Republic made big mistakes when it interfered in the internal affairs of the regional countries and sent money, arms and militias.

“The nuclear deal the US withdrew from was the main cause of current situation. The JCPOA dealt with Iran’s nuclear program and did not consider the country’s ballistic program which was threatening us. The deal also left aside the policy of Iranian hegemony,” he added.

He said as these issues have not been resolved, Tehran felt free to keep on its practices, to such an extent that it is now threatening to shut the Strait of Hormuz, but it knows that the shutting means self-defeating.