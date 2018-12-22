Azerbaijan’s Top Lawmaker to Travel to Iran

The trip starts this Tuesday, upon an invitation by Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani.

During his stay, Asadov will also meet Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, Secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, IRNA reported.

Asadov is also set to visit Urmia, the capital of the West Azerbaijan province, to hold talks with senior officials of the northwestern Iranian city.