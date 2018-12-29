The city of Nashtifan, located near Qaen, has old windmills known as the Nashtifan windmills. They were powered by wind of 120 days of Sistan-and-Baluchistan province.

Among other attractions of Khaf are cemeteries that date back to the ancient Zoroastrian era.

Malek Zozan mosque is the only brick building left from the ancient city of Zozan, a valuable memorial of this magnificent region.

The other tourist attraction of Khaf is Khargerd Ghiasieh School, which is located near the village of Khargerd.