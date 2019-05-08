Arabs Have ‘Genetic Problems’, Want to Be Under Occupation: Rabbi

In a recording published by Channel 13 news, Rabbi Eliezer Kashtiel, the head of the Bnei David pre-military academy in the settlement of Eli in the West Bank, is telling a class that being a “slave to a Jew is the best”.

“The gentiles will want to be our slaves. Being a slave to a Jew is the best. They’re glad to be slaves, they want to be slaves. Instead of just walking the streets and being stupid and violent and harming each other, once they’re slaves, their lives can begin to take shapes,” Kashtiel said as cited by Channel 13.

According to the media outlet, the rabbi goes as far as to claim that Arabs want to “be under the occupation” due to what he described as “genetic problems” and promotes Jewish superiority.

“All around us, we are surrounded by peoples with genetic problems. Ask a simple Arab ‘where do you want to be?’ He wants to be under the occupation. Why? Because they have genetic problems, they don’t know how to run a country, they don’t know how to do anything. Look at them. Yes, we’re racists. We believe in racism… There are races in the world and people have genetic traits, and that requires us to try to help them. The Jews are a more successful race.”

In another video from the batch, Rabbi Giora Redler can be heard openly saying that Adolf Hitler was the most “correct person there ever was” during a lesson on the Holocaust and lamenting that the Fuhrer was simply “on the wrong side.”

“Let’s just start with whether Hitler was right or not. He was the most correct person there ever was, and was correct in every word he said… he was just on the wrong side. The real Holocaust was not when they murdered the Jews, that’s not it. All these excuses – that it was ideological or systematic – are nonsense. Humanism and the secular culture of ‘We believe in man’, that’s Holocaust”, Redler said, according to Channel 13.

This is not the first time that Bnei David teachers have found themselves at the epicentre of a nationwide controversy: last year, a video surfaced showing Rabbi Yosef Kelner telling students that women are “weak-minded” and have a reduced capacity for spirituality.