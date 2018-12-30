Arab Countries Rushing to Open Embassies in Syria: Analyst

Abdel Bari Atwan said in a weekly video release that 2019 will be littered with victories.

“The year 2019 will be a year of victories, and it will be a year when US conspiracies and schemes in the region will fail, and dignity will return,” said the commentator as quoted by Fars News Agency.

According to Atwan, US President Donald Trump has confessed that the United States spent more than $7 trillion in the Middle East, but to no avail, whatsoever. The analyst said Trump swept into a US base in Iraq “like a mouse” while he was extremely terrified.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the analyst said Syria emerged victorious because it resisted. He said now Arab countries are moving swiftly to open their embassies in Damascus.

Interestingly, Arab countries justify their return to the Arab country by claiming they want to pull Syria away from Iran, says Atwan.

According to the analyst, these Arab countries offered to pay tens of billions of dollars to Syria so push the country away from Iran, but Damascus turned down the request and reiterated it would remain a close ally of Iran.

He said that “we are now at a new stage”, marked by the victory of the resistance front.

The commentator said Israel is also in a state of panic and fear, and the countries that have begun to normalize relations with Tel Aviv and have hosted Israeli sports delegations will rue the day.

“Hezbollah is the progressive power in the region now and has more than 150,000 missiles with high accuracy,” he added.

The analyst noted that Arab countries should confess to their mistakes and join the resistance front to confront Israel.