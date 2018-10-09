Anarbij; A Tasty Dish of Northern Iran

If you do not have access to herbs, you can make the food with the rest of the vegetables that are mentioned below which are easier to find. But surely this meal will have an original flavour with local vegetables.

In general, for the preparation of the Anar Avij or the northern Fesenjan stew, walnuts, vegetables, sour grape juice, pomegranate paste, ground meat, onions, salt and pepper, along with turmeric are needed.

Ingredients:

Half a kilo of ground meat

Half a kilo of vegetables (Chives, Coriander, Parsley, Fenugreek, Spinach)

5 tbsp of pomegranate paste

Salt & pepper as much as needed

Recipe:

Mix the ground meat with grated onions as well as salt and pepper and prepare them in the form of small meatballs.

Place the walnut on the heat until it gets hot (make sure the colour does not change). Then, pour 3 glasses of cold water on the walnuts and heat.

Chop the vegetables and sauté them in a little water. When the mixture of water and walnuts boiled, add the fried vegetables to the stew. Add the pomegranate paste at this stage.

The amount of pomegranate paste depends on your taste and, of course, the paste’s sourness. You can also use some bitter orange juice or plum paste along with pomegranate sauce.

Sauté the meatballs in the same oil and add it to the stew and place the stew on medium heat for an hour so that the stew becomes ready. At this stage, if the stew needs water, you can add some.

This delicious meal becomes green after getting ready and has a fairly sour taste. You could also add pomegranate seeds and reduce the amount of pomegranate paste. The stew can also be made with chopped meat or duck meat.