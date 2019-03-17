All Occupied Territories within Range of Hezbollah’s Missiles: IRGC

In an interview with the Persian-language Soroush Magazine on the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory in Iran, Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said over the past 50 years, the Zionists always dreamt of expanding their rule over the Nile-to-Euphrates region but the dream never came true.

“Today, the fake regime of Israel is besieged completely, losing main parts of its occupied lands,” he said.

He then referred to the resistance of the Palestinians particularly the residents of the Gaza Strip against Israeli aggression and said the current situation in the region is a result of resistance by the Islamic Revolution Front.

Iranian Forces Sharing Their Experiences in Iraq

The top commander then referred to the mobilization of 100,000 voluntary forces in Iraq and added some Iranian forces are stationed in Iraq to share experiences with the Iraqis and contribute to the organization of the Iraqi forces.

He also noted that unlike the US which has spent hefty amount of money in Iraq, the Islamic Republic of Iran has managed to make huge achievements without spending any money in the Arab country.