Iranian papers today widely covered the remarks made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani before departing Tehran for New York to attend the UN General Assembly.

Also a top story was the latest meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) held in Algiers, and the results of the meeting chaired by Saudi Arabia.

Several papers also continued to cover reactions to the Ahvaz terrorist attack, and Iran’s vow to take revenge from the perpetrators.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- China Suspends Military Talks with US

2- South Korean Ambassador to Tehran: Terrorism Must Be Condemned in Any Form

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- US Makes New Offer to Negotiate with Iran as Rouhani Arrives in New York

2- Why Trump Is Willing to Negotiate? [Editorial]

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- US Ready to Give Concession to Iran

A Report on Washington Officials’ Withdrawal from Its Stances on Iran

US State Department: Iran Not to Be Focus of UN Security Council Meeting

2- Continued Reactions to Ahvaz Terrorist Attack

Ambassadors of Three Countries Summoned

Criminals Identified

Ebtekar:

1- Ministries without Ministers

Rumours on Trade Minister’s Resignation Denied

2- Iran to Take Revenge from Terrorists

Wounded Soldiers Talk of Ahvaz Terrorist Attack

Etemad:

1- Rouhani: Americans Will Regret

2- Slow Steps to End Brexit

Labour Leader Calls for Holding Another Referendum

3- Resistance to US: What Iran Wanted Happened in OPEC

Ettela’at:

1- Rouhani: We Won’t Condone Ahvaz Crime; We Know Perpetrators

2- Russia: We’ll Shoot Down Any Israeli Warplane in Syria Sky

3- Last Year Was Driest Year in Past 50 Years

Haft-e Sobh:

1- Bon Voyage Mr President!

Rouhani’s Most Sensitive Trip to New York May Be Full of Strange Events

Iran:

1- 59 Schools Reconstructed in Earthquake-Hit Areas of Iran

Jame Jam:

1- Ayatollah Heidari: Terrorists Have No Social Base

2- Korea Boycotted Iran’s Oil; What Would We Do?

Iran Must Stop $3.7 Billion worth of Imports from Korea as Crushing Response

Javan:

1- Washington: From Dancing with MKO to Condemning Al-Ahwazi Group!

2- All Hirelings of Terrorism

Why BBC Didn’t Let Ahvaz Attack Be Called a Terrorist One

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Rouhani: US Abusing UN

2- Iran’s Top General: We’ll Eradicate Terrorists

3- Iran President Rings in New School Year

Kayhan:

1- Adopting FATF Standards Betrayal of Lives Claimed in Ahvaz

2- US Helps another Group of ISIS Leaders Escape Deir ez-Zor

Resalat:

1- Judiciary Chief: Leaders of Those Involved in Ahvaz Attack Must Be Immediately Identified

Sazandegi:

1- Fingerprints of Foreign Elements Seen in Ahvaz

Who Does Support Al-Ahwazi Terrorist Group?

2- Foreign Satellite TV Channels Close Their Eyes to “Terror Attack” in Ahvaz

Shahrvand:

1- Operation to Save Lake Urmia from Dust Particles

A Report on Almost Successful Project to Control Dust Pollution in Urmia

Shargh:

1- Rouhani: Government Ready for Countering US

2- Ahvaz Terrorist Attack Not of Ethnic Type [Editorial]

3- Government Declares National Day of Mourning after Ahvaz Terror Attack

Sobh-e Now:

1- Pompeo Once Again Changes Agenda of UN Security Council Meeting

Trump’s Tweet Once Again Contradicted

2- OPEC Opposed to Increase in Oil Output