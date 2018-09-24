IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, September 24, 2018, and picked headlines from 17 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian papers today widely covered the remarks made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani before departing Tehran for New York to attend the UN General Assembly.
Also a top story was the latest meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) held in Algiers, and the results of the meeting chaired by Saudi Arabia.
Several papers also continued to cover reactions to the Ahvaz terrorist attack, and Iran’s vow to take revenge from the perpetrators.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
Abrar:
1- China Suspends Military Talks with US
2- South Korean Ambassador to Tehran: Terrorism Must Be Condemned in Any Form
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- US Makes New Offer to Negotiate with Iran as Rouhani Arrives in New York
2- Why Trump Is Willing to Negotiate? [Editorial]
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- US Ready to Give Concession to Iran
- A Report on Washington Officials’ Withdrawal from Its Stances on Iran
- US State Department: Iran Not to Be Focus of UN Security Council Meeting
2- Continued Reactions to Ahvaz Terrorist Attack
- Ambassadors of Three Countries Summoned
- Criminals Identified
Ebtekar:
1- Ministries without Ministers
- Rumours on Trade Minister’s Resignation Denied
2- Iran to Take Revenge from Terrorists
- Wounded Soldiers Talk of Ahvaz Terrorist Attack
Etemad:
1- Rouhani: Americans Will Regret
2- Slow Steps to End Brexit
- Labour Leader Calls for Holding Another Referendum
3- Resistance to US: What Iran Wanted Happened in OPEC
Ettela’at:
1- Rouhani: We Won’t Condone Ahvaz Crime; We Know Perpetrators
2- Russia: We’ll Shoot Down Any Israeli Warplane in Syria Sky
3- Last Year Was Driest Year in Past 50 Years
Haft-e Sobh:
1- Bon Voyage Mr President!
- Rouhani’s Most Sensitive Trip to New York May Be Full of Strange Events
Iran:
1- 59 Schools Reconstructed in Earthquake-Hit Areas of Iran
Jame Jam:
1- Ayatollah Heidari: Terrorists Have No Social Base
2- Korea Boycotted Iran’s Oil; What Would We Do?
- Iran Must Stop $3.7 Billion worth of Imports from Korea as Crushing Response
Javan:
1- Washington: From Dancing with MKO to Condemning Al-Ahwazi Group!
2- All Hirelings of Terrorism
- Why BBC Didn’t Let Ahvaz Attack Be Called a Terrorist One
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Rouhani: US Abusing UN
2- Iran’s Top General: We’ll Eradicate Terrorists
3- Iran President Rings in New School Year
Kayhan:
1- Adopting FATF Standards Betrayal of Lives Claimed in Ahvaz
2- US Helps another Group of ISIS Leaders Escape Deir ez-Zor
Resalat:
1- Judiciary Chief: Leaders of Those Involved in Ahvaz Attack Must Be Immediately Identified
Sazandegi:
1- Fingerprints of Foreign Elements Seen in Ahvaz
- Who Does Support Al-Ahwazi Terrorist Group?
2- Foreign Satellite TV Channels Close Their Eyes to “Terror Attack” in Ahvaz
Shahrvand:
1- Operation to Save Lake Urmia from Dust Particles
- A Report on Almost Successful Project to Control Dust Pollution in Urmia
Shargh:
1- Rouhani: Government Ready for Countering US
2- Ahvaz Terrorist Attack Not of Ethnic Type [Editorial]
3- Government Declares National Day of Mourning after Ahvaz Terror Attack
Sobh-e Now:
1- Pompeo Once Again Changes Agenda of UN Security Council Meeting
- Trump’s Tweet Once Again Contradicted
2- OPEC Opposed to Increase in Oil Output