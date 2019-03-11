African Union Ready to Boost Sci-Tech Ties with Iran

She made the comments in a Monday meeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Gholam-Reza Ansari in Tehran.

Agbor expressed pleasure over Iran’s progress in difference science and technology arenas, especially the huge presence of women in scientific domains.

For a brief review of Iran’s achievements in various fields of science and technology, check the book “Science and Technology in Iran: A Brief Review”

She said the African Union is keen to have cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In turn, Ansari touched upon the growing status of the Islamic Republic of Iran as a leading country in the domain of science and technology.

Ansari also appreciated the African Union’s position on the Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).“All [projected] scientific accomplishments in the country have been achieved despite forty years of unfair sanctions,” said the Iranian official.