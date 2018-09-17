AFC Praises Iran’s U-16 National Football Team

In a report published on its official website, the AFC said while 16 teams are looking to win titles in the Asian continent and are hoping to be qualified as the four Asian teams in the Under-17 World Cup in 2019 in Peru, everyone is waiting for exciting fixtures at this tournament.

The future stars of Asia will showcase their skills in the tournament scheduled for September 20 in Malaysia.

Iran will play Vietnam, Yemen, and Indonesia in the Group C of this tournament.