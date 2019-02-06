IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, and picked headlines from 14 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
A hot topic of Iranian newspapers today was controversies surrounding the registration of Europe’s special mechanism to protect Iran-EU trade from US sanctions, known as INSTEX.
The trip of Syrian Foreign Minister Wallid al-Muallem to Tehran, which came after the signing of major economic deals between Iran and Syria during a visit of Iran’s First Vice-President Es’haq Jahangiri to Damascus, caught considerable attention in Iranian media.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
Abrar:
- Balance in JCPOA Disrupted: Araqchi
- Syria, Turkey Held Two Security Meetings in Tehran: Ex-Syrian Diplomat
- Guaido Rejects Possibility of Civil War in Venezuela
Aftab-e Yazd:
- Pentagon: Impact of Sanctions on Iran Has Been Limited
- Oil Minister’s Hot Answers to Journalists’ Serious Questions
- JCPOA Enabled US to Increase Oil Production by 1m Barrels
- Without JCPOA, Persian Gulf Star Refinery Could Not Be Launched, We Couldn’t Become Self-Sufficient in Petrol Production
Arman-e Emrouz:
- Questions Cannot Be Censored: President
- Even China, Russia Unwilling to Cooperate with Iran: Oil Minister
- Europe Closer to US than Iran
Ebtekar:
- Triangular Crisis of Bolivarians: Review of Latest Political Developments in Venezuela
Etemad:
- Chinese Catching Fish in Troubled Waters [Chinese Fishing Vessels Near Persian Gulf]
- Ups and Downs of Iran-Europe Relations
Ettela’at:
- Revolution to Be Kept by Books, Culture: President
- Iran Leader Is Intellectual, Bookish: Bandar bin Sultan
- Tehran Criticizes EU’s Recent Statement
Hamdeli:
- New Phase of Iran-US Standoff Starts in Iraq
- We’ve Created Communication Bridges [for Ties with Iran]: Bandar bin Sultan
Iran:
- Iran to Give Decisive Response If Israel Attacks Syria: SNSC Secretary
- Iran Holds Top Rank in Region on Satellite Launch: Official
Jomhouri Eslami:
- President Rewards Top Iranian, Foreign Writers
- Europeans Set No Condition on FATF: Zarif
- We Won’t Get Permit for Entering Syria: Erdogan
- Two Iraqi Parliamentary Factions Oppose US Military Presence in Iraq
Kayhan:
- 70 Years of US Investment in Forming Arab Armies Futile: Foreign Policy
- Iran Joins Four Countries Producing Factor VIII Drug
Khorasan:
- India, Russia Agree to Complete North-South Corridor
Mardomsalari:
- Saudi Arabia to Receive $31-Billion Loan to Address Budget Deficit
- Syrian FM Comes to Iran: Post-Conflict Diplomacy of Iran-Syria
Sazandegi:
- Oil Minister Defends Iran’s Oil Policies amid New Sanctions
Shargh:
- Oil Minister: Italy, Greece Refused to Use Oil [Sanctions] Exemptions
- Is INSTEX Crack on Wall of Trump’s Sanction?