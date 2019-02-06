A hot topic of Iranian newspapers today was controversies surrounding the registration of Europe’s special mechanism to protect Iran-EU trade from US sanctions, known as INSTEX.

The trip of Syrian Foreign Minister Wallid al-Muallem to Tehran, which came after the signing of major economic deals between Iran and Syria during a visit of Iran’s First Vice-President Es’haq Jahangiri to Damascus, caught considerable attention in Iranian media.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

Balance in JCPOA Disrupted: Araqchi

Syria, Turkey Held Two Security Meetings in Tehran: Ex-Syrian Diplomat

Guaido Rejects Possibility of Civil War in Venezuela

Aftab-e Yazd:

Pentagon: Impact of Sanctions on Iran Has Been Limited

Oil Minister’s Hot Answers to Journalists’ Serious Questions

JCPOA Enabled US to Increase Oil Production by 1m Barrels

Without JCPOA, Persian Gulf Star Refinery Could Not Be Launched, We Couldn’t Become Self-Sufficient in Petrol Production

Arman-e Emrouz:

Questions Cannot Be Censored: President

Even China, Russia Unwilling to Cooperate with Iran: Oil Minister

Europe Closer to US than Iran

Ebtekar:

Triangular Crisis of Bolivarians: Review of Latest Political Developments in Venezuela

Etemad:

Chinese Catching Fish in Troubled Waters [Chinese Fishing Vessels Near Persian Gulf]

Ups and Downs of Iran-Europe Relations

Ettela’at:

Revolution to Be Kept by Books, Culture: President

Iran Leader Is Intellectual, Bookish: Bandar bin Sultan

Tehran Criticizes EU’s Recent Statement

Hamdeli:

New Phase of Iran-US Standoff Starts in Iraq

We’ve Created Communication Bridges [for Ties with Iran]: Bandar bin Sultan

Iran:

Iran to Give Decisive Response If Israel Attacks Syria: SNSC Secretary

Iran Holds Top Rank in Region on Satellite Launch: Official

Jomhouri Eslami:

President Rewards Top Iranian, Foreign Writers

Europeans Set No Condition on FATF: Zarif

We Won’t Get Permit for Entering Syria: Erdogan

Two Iraqi Parliamentary Factions Oppose US Military Presence in Iraq

Kayhan:

70 Years of US Investment in Forming Arab Armies Futile: Foreign Policy

Iran Joins Four Countries Producing Factor VIII Drug

Khorasan:

India, Russia Agree to Complete North-South Corridor

Mardomsalari:

Saudi Arabia to Receive $31-Billion Loan to Address Budget Deficit

Syrian FM Comes to Iran: Post-Conflict Diplomacy of Iran-Syria

Sazandegi:

Oil Minister Defends Iran’s Oil Policies amid New Sanctions

Shargh: