A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 5

The top story in all papers today was the fresh round of hikes in forex and gold coin rates, and the historic devaluation of the Iranian currency.

Several papers also covered the Syrian and Russian airstrikes against terrorists’ positions in Syria’s Idlib, the last militant-held stronghold, which is to be retaken in an upcoming offensive by the Syrian army.

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Goodbye Federica: Mogherini to Leave EU

Experts Discuss Impact of Mogherini’s Decision on JCPOA

2- Reformist Politician Hashemitaba: Parliament Itself Must Be Impeached by another Body

3- Rouhani: We’ll Definitely Overcome Problems

Etemad:

1- Ayatollah Jannati to Top Officials: Talk to People

Ettela’at:

1- Enemies Cannot Stop Iranian Nation in Path of Construction: Rouhani

2- Iran Khodro, Saipa to Start Pre-Sale of 90,000 New Cars Wednesday

3- WikiLeaks: Israel Giving Security Advice to Persian Gulf Arabs

4- Six Million Iranians Unaware of Their Blood Pressure Problem

Javan:

1- Ayatollah Jannati: Prosecute Those Involved in Massive Corruption, Not Minor Ones

2- Economic Analyst: Even a Piece of Wood Could Do Better than Rouhani

3- Cars of Those Removing Their Hijab to Be Confiscated

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Three Major Petchem Projects Inaugurated in Asaluyeh

2- Russia, Syria Launch Massive Airstrikes against Terrorists’ Positions in Idlib, Hama

Kayhan:

1- Even a Piece of Wood Could Have Done Better than Top Executive Officials in Iran

2- Which Hidden Hands Are Increasing Prices amid Forex Rate Hikes?

Quds:

1- Trump in Twitter Shows He’s Afraid of Purging Idlib from Terrorists

2- We Reached Deal with European Governments, but Their Economies Are Run by Private Firms

Resalat:

1- Forex Market Fluctuation or Mismanagement?

2- Government Must Do Serious Cabinet Reshuffle: Conservative Figure

3- Iran Biggest Producer of Urea and Ammonia

Roozan:

1- Key to End of Syria War

Syrian Army Ready to Start Retaking Idlib despite West’s Stiff Opposition

Sazandegi:

1- Kerry to Run for President in 2020 US Elections

Issue of Iran to Become Key Focus of Trump-Kerry Competition

Shargh:

1- Rouhani: We’re in New Phase of Enemy Plots

2- Storming Embassies of Saudi Arabia, UK Was Mistake: Senior Lawmaker

3- Economic Analyst: Rouhani to Blame for Current Situation

Sobh-e Now:

1- Psychological Reasons Increase US Dollar Rate to IRR 140,000

2- Bin Salman Suffering from Paranoia

3- Dawn of Idlib: Russia, Syria Attack Last Militant Stronghold