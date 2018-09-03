A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 3

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, September 3, 2018, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The top story in all papers today was the remarks made by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a meeting with a group of air defence commanders. During the meeting, the Leader said the country’s armed forces must boost their defence capabilities even though there is no possibility for a military conflict.
Also a top story was a Sunday parliamentary session, during which Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded to questions raised by a conservative lawmaker. Other MPs finally announced they had been convinced by Zarif’s comments.
The final court session of Esfandyar Rahim-Mashaei, the former chief of staff and a close ally of former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, also received great coverage.
A decision by Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to dismiss his national security advisor also remained a topic of discussion in many papers today.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
Abrar:
1- Parliament Not to Impeach President Rouhani
2- I Only Bow to Iranian Flag: FM Zarif
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- The Issue of Diapers!
* Price of Diaper Soars in Iran
2- We Need No One’s Help in Reconstructing Syria: FM
3- Why US Angry with Pakistan
Ebtekar:
1- Three Close Aides of Ahmadinejad to Be Tried
2- Air Defence Base at Frontline of Fight against Iran’s Enemies: Leader
3- MPs Convinced by Zarif’s Answers
Etemad:
1- From MI-6 to Mossad: Names Raised in Trial of Ahmadinejad’s Ex-Deputy
2- Workers Back at Work: End of Two Weeks of Strike in Haft-Tappeh
Ettela’at:
1- Chief-Commander of Iran’s Armed Forces: Military Conflict Not Going to Happen
2- Syria Says Ties with Iran Not Open to Bargaining
Iran:
1- VP for Women Affairs: Negative, Discriminatory Looks at Women Decreased
2- Reformist Figure: It’s Not a Good Time to Negotiate with US Now
Javan:
1- Zarif: I Limited, Regulated Soros Foundation’s Ties with Iran
2- Based on Political Calculations, There’s No Possibility for Military Conflict: Leader
3- Ayatollah Khamenei Praises Performance of Iranian Athletes at Jakarta Asian Games
Kayhan:
1- People Expect President to Practically Respond to MPs’ Unanswered Questions
2- The Person Zarif Calls a Patriot Is Now in Prison for Espionage!
Khorasan:
1- Parliament Approves Plan to Distribute Basic Goods in Cheap Prices
2- Strange Secrets behind a Dismissal in Iraq
Resalat:
1- Actors, Rules, Regulations Change in Iraq on Daily Basis: Analyst
2- Decisions on Iran’s Foreign Policy Taken at Highest Level: FM
Shargh:
1- Mourners against Trump
2- We Shouldn’t Trust Erdogan’s Turkey [Editorial]
3- Diplomacy Doesn’t Mean Romantic Relationship: Zarif
Sobh-e Now:
1- Parliament May Impeach Trade Minister after Sacking Economy, Labour Ministers
2- Iran, Iraq Ditch US Dollar in Trade Ties
Vatan-e Emrooz:
1- Saudi Arabia: We Attacked Wrong Target in Yemen!
2- Mr Government! “Shake Yourself”!
3- Erdogan: We Should End US Dollar’s Monopoly