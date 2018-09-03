A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 3

The top story in all papers today was the remarks made by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a meeting with a group of air defence commanders. During the meeting, the Leader said the country’s armed forces must boost their defence capabilities even though there is no possibility for a military conflict.

Also a top story was a Sunday parliamentary session, during which Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded to questions raised by a conservative lawmaker. Other MPs finally announced they had been convinced by Zarif’s comments.

The final court session of Esfandyar Rahim-Mashaei, the former chief of staff and a close ally of former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, also received great coverage.

A decision by Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to dismiss his national security advisor also remained a topic of discussion in many papers today.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Parliament Not to Impeach President Rouhani

2- I Only Bow to Iranian Flag: FM Zarif

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- The Issue of Diapers!

* Price of Diaper Soars in Iran

2- We Need No One’s Help in Reconstructing Syria: FM

3- Why US Angry with Pakistan

Ebtekar:

1- Three Close Aides of Ahmadinejad to Be Tried

2- Air Defence Base at Frontline of Fight against Iran’s Enemies: Leader

3- MPs Convinced by Zarif’s Answers

Etemad:

1- From MI-6 to Mossad: Names Raised in Trial of Ahmadinejad’s Ex-Deputy

2- Workers Back at Work: End of Two Weeks of Strike in Haft-Tappeh

Ettela’at:

1- Chief-Commander of Iran’s Armed Forces: Military Conflict Not Going to Happen

2- Syria Says Ties with Iran Not Open to Bargaining

Iran:

1- VP for Women Affairs: Negative, Discriminatory Looks at Women Decreased

2- Reformist Figure: It’s Not a Good Time to Negotiate with US Now

Javan:

1- Zarif: I Limited, Regulated Soros Foundation’s Ties with Iran

2- Based on Political Calculations, There’s No Possibility for Military Conflict: Leader

3- Ayatollah Khamenei Praises Performance of Iranian Athletes at Jakarta Asian Games

Kayhan:

1- People Expect President to Practically Respond to MPs’ Unanswered Questions

2- The Person Zarif Calls a Patriot Is Now in Prison for Espionage!

Khorasan:

1- Parliament Approves Plan to Distribute Basic Goods in Cheap Prices

2- Strange Secrets behind a Dismissal in Iraq

Resalat:

1- Actors, Rules, Regulations Change in Iraq on Daily Basis: Analyst

2- Decisions on Iran’s Foreign Policy Taken at Highest Level: FM

Shargh:

1- Mourners against Trump

2- We Shouldn’t Trust Erdogan’s Turkey [Editorial]

3- Diplomacy Doesn’t Mean Romantic Relationship: Zarif

Sobh-e Now:

1- Parliament May Impeach Trade Minister after Sacking Economy, Labour Ministers

2- Iran, Iraq Ditch US Dollar in Trade Ties

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Saudi Arabia: We Attacked Wrong Target in Yemen!

2- Mr Government! “Shake Yourself”!

3- Erdogan: We Should End US Dollar’s Monopoly