The top story in all papers today was the latest claim made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his address to the UN General Assembly, which was widely mocked by Iranian netizens and media.

Netanyahu claimed there is an undeclared and secret nuclear warehouse in a village called Turquzabad, located in southern Tehran. However, the village’s name is close to a term Iranians use to refer to a place whose name they don’t know, or a “nowhereland”. Many journalists and people even went to the village in southern Tehran and took photos and videos to further ridicule the Israeli premier.

Several papers also covered the EU’s vow to establish a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in order to maintain and facilitate trade with Iran under the US sanctions. Based on the new initiative, the bloc is going to open special channels for payment to/from Tehran as part of its efforts to salvage the Iran nuclear deal.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Terrorist Group Dismantled in South-eastern Iran

2- Zarif: Israel Only Regime in the World with Secret Nuclear Plan

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iranian Netizens Mock Netanyahu’s Claim: Turquzabad Turned into Luxury Neighbourhood!

Iran’s Reaction: Netanyahu Once Again Fooled

2- Estimates Show People Holding $20 Billion in Their Houses

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Zarif Says 7 European Banks Will Open Payment Channels with Iran: Only in Euro

2- I’m Sorry We Have Only Two Female Ambassadors after 40 Years: Official

Ebtekar:

1- Turquzabad Village Becomes Famous Thanks to Israeli PM’s Weird Claim

A Field Report of the Village: Where’s the Uranium?

Etemad:

1- Netanyahu’s Spectacle on Turquzabad!

Bibi Continues His Iranophobic Approach at UNGA

Turquzabad Hashtag Trending in Iran as Netizens Mock Netanyahu’s Claims

2- Iran: Bibi’s Latest Theatrics Not Even worth a Response

3- Reviving Tourism Industry in Turquzabad [Editorial]

Ettela’at:

1- Mogherini: EU’s SPV for Maintaining Iran Trade to Be Established before November

2- President: US Faced with Historic, Unprecedented Isolation

3- Foreign Ministers of Iran, Russia, Turkey Call for Speedy Resolution of Syria Crisis

4- Iran’s Top General: We Should Use Our Sacred Defence Experiences to Counter US’ Psy-War

Haft-e Sobh:

1- German Car Giants Using Iranian Designers

Achievements of Nader Faqihzadeh, Mohammad-Hossein Amini Yekta: Designers of Deimler, BMW

Iran:

1- Seven European Central Banks to Cooperate with Iran

EU’s Mechanism to Counter US Sanctions

2- Rouhani Wins Diplomatic Clash with Trump: Activists

Jame Jam:

1- Tour of Turquzabad!

Jame Jam Reporter Visits Neighbourhood after Netanyahu’s Claims

People’s Interesting Reactions to Israeli PM’s Goof

Netanyahu Trapped by Iran’s Intelligence Forces?

Javan:

1- Iranian Universities Make Unprecedented Jumps in World Rankings

2- Netanyahu’s Circus Held in Turquzabad!

Kayhan:

1- Foreign Ministry Giving Wrong Addresses to Sanctify FATF

2- Netanyahu Makes Ridiculous Claim against Iran by Showing Photo of Rug-Cleaning Plant in Turquzabad!

Khorasan:

1- Netanyahu’s Discovery in Turquzabad! Israeli PM Once Again Mocked by World Media

2- People’s Jokes with Netanyahu’s New Goof

People of Turquzabad Can’t Believe They’ve Been Mentioned at UNGA!

Turquzabad Going to Declare Independence!

Resalat:

1- Zarif: US’ Reputation Gone

Sazandegi:

1- Souvenir of New York: Rouhani Brings Back Ancient Artefact worth $1.2 Million

2- Dealers or People’s Fear of Shortage: Which One Has Disrupted Iranian Markets?

Shahrvand:

1- Serial Killer Named Fake Alcoholic Drinks

Handmade Alcoholic Drink Claims 15 Lives, Sends 160 Others to Hospital in 3 Cities

Shargh:

1- Analysts Discuss Rouhani’s Speech in New York

2- Trump Beneficial Enemy [Editorial]

3- Busy Days of Zarif in New York

4- After Shoorabad, It’s Now Turquzabad’s Turn!

Netanyahu Claims He’s Discovered New Nuclear Site

Sobh-e Now:

1- Iran’s Turquzabad Site Disclosed! Netanyahu Wandering in Streets of Southern Tehran

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Iranians Make Fun of Netanyahu’s Turquzabad Claim