Almost all newspapers today covered the upcoming trip of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to New York to attend the UN General Assembly.

Speculations regarding Rouhani’s meeting with Donald Trump, and the US president’s comments on a UN Security Council he is going to chair also received great coverage.

Also a top story today was the protest raised by anti-war CODEPINK activist Medea Benjamin during a meeting at Hudson Institute, where Brian Hook, the head of the US State Department’s Iran Action Group, was making anti-Iran comments.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

19 Dey:

1- Trump Admits US Presence in Middle East Biggest Mistake in History

Trump: We Spent $7 Trillion in Middle East without Gaining Anything

Abrar:

1- We Have Never Asked for Meeting with Trump: Iran

2- Turkey Accused of Violating Rules of War in Attack on Northern Iraq

Afkar:

1- US Isolated in UN Security Council Meeting on Palestine

Even Europeans Condemn Israel’s Measures

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Medea Benjamin’s Protest: New Motivation for Talks between Iran, US Elites

2- Zarif Explains about His Meetings with Kerry

Whenever I Go to US, Lowest to Highest-Ranking Officials Come to Meet Me

Ebtekar:

1- Iranian-American Confrontation in New York

2- Oil Minister: Any Country Vowing to Make Up for Oil Market Deficit Acting against Iran

Etemad:

1- Amir-Abdollahian’s Account of Role Played by Foreign Agents in Attack on Saudi Embassy

Saudi Arabia Knew about Attack on Its Embassy One Week Earlier

2- Trump’s Failure Totally Expected: US President to Deliver Anti-Iran Speech at UNGA, UNSC

3- Pakistan Returns to Saudi Arabia: Imran Khan in First Foreign Trip Visits Riyadh

Ettela’at:

1- Moscow: Israel Is to Blame for Downing of Russian Plane; We’ll Retaliate

2- Sanctions Aimed at Harming Iranian People: US Anti-War Activist

Hamshahri:

1- OPEC in Dilemma: Iran’s Warning, US’ Pressure

2- Trump: We Protect Middle East Countries, They Must Lower Oil Prices!

Iran:

1- Trump’s Confusion

While White House Declared UNSC won’t be focused only on Iran, Trump once again changed scenario

2- American Anti-War Activist Challenges Hook’s Claims at US Chamber of War

Jame Jam:

1- Shout of Peace to Masters of War: Who Did Disrupt Hook’s Anti-Iran Session?

Javan:

1- Rouhani Not Fit for Trump’s Photo Diplomacy

2- Mr Rouhani! Let the World Know US’ Violations of Its Commitments at UNGA

Kayhan:

1- This Year’s Ashura More Zealous than Ever

2- Economic Analyst: Iran Won’t Be Whitelisted Even If It Adopts FATF Standards

Khorasan:

1- 1.296 Million Students Start Their First Day at School as of Today

Sazandegi:

1- A Tribune for Iran: A Review of Rouhani’s Upcoming Trip to New York to Attend UNGA Session

Setareh Sobh:

1- Russia Defence Ministry: Russian Plane Downed by Russian Missile!

2- Iranian Market to Embrace Digital Currencies

Shargh:

1- Oil Minister: I’ll Definitely Veto Any Anti-Iran OPEC Decision

2- Rouhani to Be Accompanied by 6 People, Not 100, in New York Trip

3- Iran Denies It Has Asked for Rouhani-Trump Meeting in New York

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Divide and Rule: A Report on Trump Admin’s Plot to Disrupt Iran-Iraq Ties