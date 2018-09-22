IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, September 22, 2018, and picked headlines from 17 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
19 Dey:
1- Trump Admits US Presence in Middle East Biggest Mistake in History
- Trump: We Spent $7 Trillion in Middle East without Gaining Anything
Abrar:
1- We Have Never Asked for Meeting with Trump: Iran
2- Turkey Accused of Violating Rules of War in Attack on Northern Iraq
Afkar:
1- US Isolated in UN Security Council Meeting on Palestine
- Even Europeans Condemn Israel’s Measures
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Medea Benjamin’s Protest: New Motivation for Talks between Iran, US Elites
2- Zarif Explains about His Meetings with Kerry
- Whenever I Go to US, Lowest to Highest-Ranking Officials Come to Meet Me
Ebtekar:
1- Iranian-American Confrontation in New York
2- Oil Minister: Any Country Vowing to Make Up for Oil Market Deficit Acting against Iran
Etemad:
1- Amir-Abdollahian’s Account of Role Played by Foreign Agents in Attack on Saudi Embassy
- Saudi Arabia Knew about Attack on Its Embassy One Week Earlier
2- Trump’s Failure Totally Expected: US President to Deliver Anti-Iran Speech at UNGA, UNSC
3- Pakistan Returns to Saudi Arabia: Imran Khan in First Foreign Trip Visits Riyadh
Ettela’at:
1- Moscow: Israel Is to Blame for Downing of Russian Plane; We’ll Retaliate
2- Sanctions Aimed at Harming Iranian People: US Anti-War Activist
Hamshahri:
1- OPEC in Dilemma: Iran’s Warning, US’ Pressure
2- Trump: We Protect Middle East Countries, They Must Lower Oil Prices!
Iran:
1- Trump’s Confusion
- While White House Declared UNSC won’t be focused only on Iran, Trump once again changed scenario
2- American Anti-War Activist Challenges Hook’s Claims at US Chamber of War
Jame Jam:
1- Shout of Peace to Masters of War: Who Did Disrupt Hook’s Anti-Iran Session?
Javan:
1- Rouhani Not Fit for Trump’s Photo Diplomacy
2- Mr Rouhani! Let the World Know US’ Violations of Its Commitments at UNGA
Kayhan:
1- This Year’s Ashura More Zealous than Ever
2- Economic Analyst: Iran Won’t Be Whitelisted Even If It Adopts FATF Standards
Khorasan:
1- 1.296 Million Students Start Their First Day at School as of Today
Sazandegi:
1- A Tribune for Iran: A Review of Rouhani’s Upcoming Trip to New York to Attend UNGA Session
Setareh Sobh:
1- Russia Defence Ministry: Russian Plane Downed by Russian Missile!
2- Iranian Market to Embrace Digital Currencies
Shargh:
1- Oil Minister: I’ll Definitely Veto Any Anti-Iran OPEC Decision
2- Rouhani to Be Accompanied by 6 People, Not 100, in New York Trip
3- Iran Denies It Has Asked for Rouhani-Trump Meeting in New York
Vatan-e Emrooz:
1- Divide and Rule: A Report on Trump Admin’s Plot to Disrupt Iran-Iraq Ties
- The Washington Institute for Near East Policy Plays the Key Role