A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 16

The top story in most newspapers today was remarks by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in his interview with Der Spiegel, in which he said the Islamic Republic would increase its uranium enrichment if the EU fails to save the Iran nuclear deal.

Also a top story was Iran’s selection of Vahid Jalilvand’s drama ‘No Date No Signature’ as the country’s official submission to the Academy Awards. The selection has sparked controversy among conservatives, who believe the film portrays a negative image of Iran, and there were better choices available, including ‘In Damascus Time’ and ‘Abu Ghraib Strait’.

A failed attempt to attack the Iranian embassy in Paris conducted by elements affiliated with a Kurdish anti-Iran group also received great coverage.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- John Kerry’s Spokesman: Pompeo Was Aware of Kerry-Zarif Meeting

2- IRGC General Rules Out Possibility of War against Iran

3- Sadr Movement: Iran’s Role in Iraq Not Destructive

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Zarif: Europe Must Make Its Decision

2- Afghanistan Supporting US’ Sanctions against Iran

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Twitter War in US: Increased Tension between GOP, Democrats

2- Attacks on Two Iranian Embassies: CIA behind the Attacks

3- Iran May Increase Uranium Enrichment, Zarif Warns Europeans

Ebtekar:

1- Failed Attempt to Attack Iranian Embassy in Paris

2- Trips, Politics, Breakfast: Three Conservative Figures Start Unofficial Campaigns!

Etemad:

1- President’s Shaky Seat: Trump’s Former Campaign Official to Work with Mueller

2- E3 Engaged in All-Out War against US over JCPOA

Ettela’at:

1- Zarif to Spiegel: Europe Must Make Decision about Submission or Resistance to US

2- AP: People Starving in Yemen

3- French Government Responsible for Protecting Iran’s Diplomatic Sites

Iran:

1- Middle East’s Youngest Parliament Speaker Elected in Iraq

2- ‘No Date, No Signature’, Iran’s Official Submission to Oscars

Javan:

1- Iran’s Submission to Academy Awards Signed by Trump!

Iran Chooses Darkest, Most Bitter Film about Iran as Its Submission to Oscars

‘No Date No Signature’ Proves Trump’s Description of Iranian People

2- Zarif: We Won’t Waste Our Time Negotiating with US

Iran to Increase Uranium Enrichment If EU Remains Passive

3- French Police Hand in Gloves with Komala in Attack on Iran Embassy

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Zarif to Spiegel: US Dream of Cutting Iran’s Oil Exports to Zero Won’t Come True

2- Iran’s Envoy to OPEC: US Cannot Fully Stop Iran’s Oil Exports

Kayhan:

1- TIME’s Shocking Report: True Face of US in These Three Women’s Story

2- Former US Congressman: Washington, Al-Qaeda Fighting against Syria Together

Khorasan:

1- Ungrateful Koreans: South Korea Fully Complying with US Sanctions on Iran

2- Zarif Threatens Europe with Increasing Enrichment Level

Sazandegi:

1- Top Cleric Defends Democracy

Ayatollah Sistani Opposed to Premiership of Former Officials

Neither Abadi nor Maliki

2- There Won’t Be a Drought, Don’t Worry!

Should People Be Worried about Their Basic Supplies?

Shargh:

1- Russians Refuse to Support Iran, Pursue Their Own Interests

2- Tehran Prosecutor: Official-Rate Currencies Stolen by Brokers

Sobh-e Now:

1- Solution to Devalue US Dollar: Iran to Break Record in Gold Production

2- ‘No Date No Signature’ Tries to Show Iran as Backward Country