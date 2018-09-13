A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 13

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, September 13, 2018, and picked headlines from 15 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
A top story in all papers today was remarks made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a Wednesday cabinet session, during which he said the US is in its worst conditions ever, as almost all its allies have distanced themselves.
Also a top story was increasing criticisms of US President Donald Trump inside the US, and the possible candidacy of former US Secretary of State John Kerry for presidency.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
Abrar:
1- Putin: Russia, China to Replace US Dollar with Their National Currencies
2- Baseless Accusations Raised by Arab Quartet Committee against Iran
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Rouhani Warns Those Attacking His Gov’t: Such Attacks Won’t Help You Win Votes
2- Kerry to Stand against Trump, Run for Election
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- Rouhani: White House’s Traditional Allies Have Distanced Themselves from US
Donya-ye Eqtesad:
1- CNN Predicts Bin Salman Will Fail
Ebtekar:
1- Conservatives’ Soft Coup against May
2- Rouhani: Except for a Number of Countries, No One Standing by US
Etemad:
1- European Commission Chief: We Must Stand against US’ Unilateralism
Ettela’at:
1- Ryabkov: It’s Impossible to Drive Iran’s Oil Exports to Zero
2- Nobel Peace Prize Laureate: Saudi Arabia Mother of All Crimes in Region
3- Tehran Stock Exchange Market Sets New Historic Record
Hamshahri:
1- Euro against Dollar
- EU Trying to Globalize Its Currency amid Concert that Trump May Use Dollar as Weapon of Sanction
2- Tehran Municipality Has Various Plans for Muharram Mourners
Iran:
1- Everyone against Trump: 60 US Economic Groups Increase Criticisms against Trump
Javan:
1- Index of Tehran Stock Exchange Market Rises to 155,000 Units
2- Renowned Iranian Voice Actor Hossein Erfani Dies
3- Containing US Seemed Impossible, but We Made It Possible
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Ryabkov: Iran, Russia to Increase Cooperation with EU, China to Keep JCPOA
2- Saudi Regime’s Security Forces Launch Brutal Attacks on Shiite Mourners in Qatif
Kayhan:
1- Kerry: Trump Has Left No Room for Negotiation after Exiting JCPOA
2- Increased Popular Support for Iranian Stationary
Khorasan:
1- Rouhani Criticizes Those Who Don’t Tell People the Realities, Cause Public Anxiety
2- Tehran, Kabul Discuss Roadmap for Water Dispute, Afghan Immigrants
- New Deals Reached in Araqchi’s Two-Day Negotiations
Shargh:
1- Double-Edged Sword of FATF
2- Iran Raps White House’s Statement on Basra Unrest as ‘Fleeing Forward’
3- Mogherini Still Hopeful
- Solana: EU Won’t Succeed in Countering US Sanctions
Vatan-e Emrooz:
1- Top Clerics Warn about FATF
2- Statistics Very Good!
- Rouhani: Iran’s Economic Growth Rate in Past 4 Years Two Times Greater than Past 35 Years