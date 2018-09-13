A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 13

A top story in all papers today was remarks made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a Wednesday cabinet session, during which he said the US is in its worst conditions ever, as almost all its allies have distanced themselves.

Also a top story was increasing criticisms of US President Donald Trump inside the US, and the possible candidacy of former US Secretary of State John Kerry for presidency.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Putin: Russia, China to Replace US Dollar with Their National Currencies

2- Baseless Accusations Raised by Arab Quartet Committee against Iran

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Rouhani Warns Those Attacking His Gov’t: Such Attacks Won’t Help You Win Votes

2- Kerry to Stand against Trump, Run for Election

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Rouhani: White House’s Traditional Allies Have Distanced Themselves from US

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- CNN Predicts Bin Salman Will Fail

Ebtekar:

1- Conservatives’ Soft Coup against May

2- Rouhani: Except for a Number of Countries, No One Standing by US

Etemad:

1- European Commission Chief: We Must Stand against US’ Unilateralism

Ettela’at:

1- Ryabkov: It’s Impossible to Drive Iran’s Oil Exports to Zero

2- Nobel Peace Prize Laureate: Saudi Arabia Mother of All Crimes in Region

3- Tehran Stock Exchange Market Sets New Historic Record

Hamshahri:

1- Euro against Dollar

EU Trying to Globalize Its Currency amid Concert that Trump May Use Dollar as Weapon of Sanction

2- Tehran Municipality Has Various Plans for Muharram Mourners

Iran:

1- Everyone against Trump: 60 US Economic Groups Increase Criticisms against Trump

Javan:

1- Index of Tehran Stock Exchange Market Rises to 155,000 Units

2- Renowned Iranian Voice Actor Hossein Erfani Dies

3- Containing US Seemed Impossible, but We Made It Possible

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Ryabkov: Iran, Russia to Increase Cooperation with EU, China to Keep JCPOA

2- Saudi Regime’s Security Forces Launch Brutal Attacks on Shiite Mourners in Qatif

Kayhan:

1- Kerry: Trump Has Left No Room for Negotiation after Exiting JCPOA

2- Increased Popular Support for Iranian Stationary

Khorasan:

1- Rouhani Criticizes Those Who Don’t Tell People the Realities, Cause Public Anxiety

2- Tehran, Kabul Discuss Roadmap for Water Dispute, Afghan Immigrants

New Deals Reached in Araqchi’s Two-Day Negotiations

Shargh:

1- Double-Edged Sword of FATF

2- Iran Raps White House’s Statement on Basra Unrest as ‘Fleeing Forward’

3- Mogherini Still Hopeful

Solana: EU Won’t Succeed in Countering US Sanctions

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Top Clerics Warn about FATF

2- Statistics Very Good!