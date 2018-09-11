A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 11

Several papers today highlighted speculations regarding the decision by President Hassan Rouhani to attend or boycott a UN Security Council meeting due to be chaired by US President Donald Trump.

Also a top story was the fate of Iran’s adoption of the standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), and the four bills proposed by the government in this regard.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Tehran’s Choice: Policy of Boycotting UNSC Meeting?

2- Bosnia, New Path for Immigrants to Reach Europe

3- Conservative Media Distorting Kerry’s Book to Attack Zarif

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- On FATF, Leader Has Let Parliament, Gov’t to Make Final Decision

2- US and Its Double-Standards on War Crimes

Ebtekar:

1- Europe in Deadlock of Populists

2- Remaining in or Leaving FATF’s Blacklist: That’s the Problem

Etemad:

1- Government Approves Right of Education for ‘Everyone’

2- Iran to Give Ten-Fold Response to Any Hostile Move: Shamkhani

Ettela’at:

1- Universities Must Find Solutions to Iran’s Mega-Challenges: First VP

2- Amano: Iran Complying with Its JCPOA Commitments

Haft-e Sobh:

1- Time for Iran to Stop Importing Samsung, KIA, Hyundai Products

* S. Korea Cuts Oil Imports from Iran to Zero Even before US Deadline

Iran:

1- Right of Education for All

* Gov’t Takes Important Step to Remove Problems Created for Students

2- Indians to Take Charge of Developing Iran’s Chabahar Port

Jame Jam:

1- Curious Case of Sympathizing with Killers

* Reactions to Iran’s Execution of Terrorists

2- Hush! Researchers Don’t Talk about 9/11!

* Secrets behind 9/11 Attacks Censored

Javan:

1- Streets, Houses Painted in Black as Muharram Arrives

2- UK’s Chemical Transcription to Save Terrorists’ Last Stronghold in Syria

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- What Happened to Government’s Bills on Adoption of FATF Standards?

2- US Threatens to Impose Sanctions on ICJ

3- What’s Happening in Basra?

Kayhan:

1- People’s Economic Demands Shouldn’t Be Answered with “It Is What It Is”

2- 9/11 Incident and Hypothesis of ‘Engineered Destruction’

Resalat:

1- World Bank’s Recommendations to Destroy Iranian Economy: Analyst

2- Iran Built Better Version of S-300 Missile System in Less than 6 Years

Sazandegi:

1- Should Rouhani Attend UNSC Meeting or Not?

2- Six Banks Affiliated with Military Organizations Merged into Sepah Bank

Sobh-e Now:

1- Senior Reformist Aref: We Apologize for Supporting Rouhani!

2- Last Achievement of JCPOA Flies Away: ATR Not to Give Remaining Planes to Iran