IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian papers today continued to cover reactions to the Iranian Parliament’s ratification of a bill on the country’s accession to the Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT).
Also a top story was the alleged murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, which has sparked a great controversy over the past few days.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Ahmadinejad, Jalili First Passed Bills on FATF; Why Are They Silent Now?
2- Aren’t Cell Phone Prices Going to Stop Increasing?
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- Train of Cabinet Reshuffle Arrives in New Station: 4 New Picks to Be Introduced
2- 12 Ways to Get Rid of Forex Problems
3- Iran Can Overcome Sanctions by Passing FATF: MP
Etemad:
1- Fight Still Goes on: Post-CFT Strategy of Critics, Supporters of FATF
2- Voices of Invisible Kids Not Heard: On National Children’s Week
Ettela’at:
1- Independent Countries Must Stop US’ Radical Behaviours: Larijani
2- 50% of Iran’s Higher Education Centres Lack Enough Standards: Science Minister
3- There’ll Be No Shortage of Medicine: Iran First VP
4- 19 Governor-Generals, Governors to Be Sacked for Being Retired
5- World Asks for Saudi Arabia’s Explanation over Jamal Khashoggi’s Case
Haft-e Sobh:
1- FATF Continues to Spark Controversy
2- Mystery of Broken Bridges: Why Numerous Bridges Broke in Recent Floods in Northern Iran?
Iran:
1- Breeze of Cabinet Reshuffle
2- Two-Way Road of Iran-EU Trade
3- We Haven’t Closed Doors for Negotiation with US: Zarif to BBC
Javan:
1- India to Buy Iran’s Oil in November, When US Sanctions Will Be Re-imposed
2- Humiliation of US in a Meeting Full of Tension
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Experts, Markets Welcome Iran’s Accession to CFT
2- Larijani Calls on World Countries to Cooperate against US’ Hostile Behaviours
3- No Producer, Even Saudi Arabia, Can Replace Iran in Oil Market
Kayhan:
1- What’s Your Next Pretext after JCPOA and FATF?
* They Kept Saying All Problems Will Be Resolved with JCPOA
2- Saudi Prince Calls for Civil Disobedience
Sazandegi:
1- Restricting Social Assets
* Ali Daei, Zibakalam’s Bank Accounts Closed after They Raised Money for Quake-Hit People
2- Jamal Khashoggi’s Death Turns into Biggest Diplomatic Crisis in S Arabia
Shargh:
1- Threatening Messages to MPs on FATF Coming from Mashhad
2- Zarif on Rouhani’s Possible Meeting with Trump: Nothing Impossible
3- What Will Guardian Council, Expediency Council Do with FATF?
4- Rouhani to Introduce 4 Ministerial Picks Today
Vatan-e Emrooz:
1- Bin Butcher: New Aspects of Saudi Crime in Istanbul