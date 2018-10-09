Iranian papers today continued to cover reactions to the Iranian Parliament’s ratification of a bill on the country’s accession to the Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT).

Also a top story was the alleged murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, which has sparked a great controversy over the past few days.

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Ahmadinejad, Jalili First Passed Bills on FATF; Why Are They Silent Now?

2- Aren’t Cell Phone Prices Going to Stop Increasing?

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Train of Cabinet Reshuffle Arrives in New Station: 4 New Picks to Be Introduced

2- 12 Ways to Get Rid of Forex Problems

3- Iran Can Overcome Sanctions by Passing FATF: MP

Etemad:

1- Fight Still Goes on: Post-CFT Strategy of Critics, Supporters of FATF

2- Voices of Invisible Kids Not Heard: On National Children’s Week

Ettela’at:

1- Independent Countries Must Stop US’ Radical Behaviours: Larijani

2- 50% of Iran’s Higher Education Centres Lack Enough Standards: Science Minister

3- There’ll Be No Shortage of Medicine: Iran First VP

4- 19 Governor-Generals, Governors to Be Sacked for Being Retired

5- World Asks for Saudi Arabia’s Explanation over Jamal Khashoggi’s Case

Haft-e Sobh:

1- FATF Continues to Spark Controversy

2- Mystery of Broken Bridges: Why Numerous Bridges Broke in Recent Floods in Northern Iran?

Iran:

1- Breeze of Cabinet Reshuffle

2- Two-Way Road of Iran-EU Trade

3- We Haven’t Closed Doors for Negotiation with US: Zarif to BBC

Javan:

1- India to Buy Iran’s Oil in November, When US Sanctions Will Be Re-imposed

2- Humiliation of US in a Meeting Full of Tension

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Experts, Markets Welcome Iran’s Accession to CFT

2- Larijani Calls on World Countries to Cooperate against US’ Hostile Behaviours

3- No Producer, Even Saudi Arabia, Can Replace Iran in Oil Market

Kayhan:

1- What’s Your Next Pretext after JCPOA and FATF?

* They Kept Saying All Problems Will Be Resolved with JCPOA

2- Saudi Prince Calls for Civil Disobedience

Sazandegi:

1- Restricting Social Assets

* Ali Daei, Zibakalam’s Bank Accounts Closed after They Raised Money for Quake-Hit People

2- Jamal Khashoggi’s Death Turns into Biggest Diplomatic Crisis in S Arabia

Shargh:

1- Threatening Messages to MPs on FATF Coming from Mashhad

2- Zarif on Rouhani’s Possible Meeting with Trump: Nothing Impossible

3- What Will Guardian Council, Expediency Council Do with FATF?

4- Rouhani to Introduce 4 Ministerial Picks Today

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Bin Butcher: New Aspects of Saudi Crime in Istanbul