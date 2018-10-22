A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 22

The top story in many papers today was President Hassan Rouhani’s new picks for the four ministries of trade, labour, economy, and roads.

Several papers also covered the US’ decision to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty), which had been signed between the US and Russia in 1987.

Riyadh’s account of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s death in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul and the reactions to the unbelievable explanation also received great coverage.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Iraqi Interior Ministry: ISIS’ Plot to Infiltrate into Iran Foiled

2- US to Withdraw from 1987 Missile Treaty with Russia

3- Fox News Report on Transfer of Iranian Missiles to Lebanon Rejected

4- Iran First VP: US Sanctions Clear Instance of Blackmail

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iran’s Supreme Court Upholds Two Death Sentences over Economic Corruption

2- Rouhani’s New Picks for Four Ministries Surprising, Provoke Criticim

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- People Dissatisfied, but Still Hopeful: A Report on People’s Livelihood

2- Senior Shiite Cleric: No Religious Ban on Women’s Presence in Stadiums

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Silent Riot against Bin Salman

Unhappy Al Saud Princes Pledge Allegiance to King’s Step-Brother

2- Global Risk in Favour of Gold: Prices to Go Up

Ebtekar:

1- Will US Dollar Lose Its Value in World Economy?

Etemad:

1- Last Heritage of Reagan-Gorbachev on Verge of Collapse

US to Withdraw from Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty

2- Rouhani Introduces New Picks for Four Ministries

Ettela’at:

1- Iran First VP: We’ll Turn Threat into Opportunity

2- World Didn’t Buy Saudis’ Unbelievable Account of Khashoggi’s Death

Hamshahri:

1- Tehran’ Global Transparency Ranking to Improve by 50 Positions in Next 2 Years

Javan:

1- US Trying to Disrupt World’s Nuclear Stability

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Russia: US Withdrawal from Nuclear Treaty to Put World on Brink of Atomic War

2- Trump: We’re Not Satisfied with Saudi Explanation about Khashoggi’s Murder

Kayhan:

1- No One, Except Bin Salman and Trump, Buys Saudi’s Account of Khashoggi’s Murder

2- American Sociologist: Ethics in US Dead

Sazandegi:

1- Iran First VP Opposed to Increase in Gas Prices

Iranian Society Can’t Tolerate Such an Increase

2- What Role Khashoggis Play in Saudi Politics, Power Relations?

Shargh:

1- Democrat Women against Trump

Sobh-e Now:

1- Trump; Complicity in Murder [Editorial]

2- From Showing Empathy with Iranian People to Living on Saudi Money