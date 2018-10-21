The top story in all papers today was Saudi Arabia’s confession of the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.

Several papers also covered the resignation of Iranian Roads and Urban Development Minister Abbas Akhondi, which was later accepted by President Hassan Rouhani.

The US Intelligence’s claim that Iran, Russia, and China have interfered in the US elections also received great coverage.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Iran’s Expediency Council Reviewing CFT Bill

2- British Embassy in Tehran Welcomes FATF’s Decision

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Four Ministries without a Minister

Rouhani Accepts Resignations of Roads, Industry Ministers

2- Saudis: Rogue People Killed Khashoggi!

Riyadh Officially Admits Murder of Dissident Journalist, Blames Rogue Elements

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Retired People Should Even Leave Office or Go to Jail

Only 26 Days to Deadline for Retired Executives

Ebtekar:

1- Adel al-Jubeir May Fall Victim to Bin Salman’s Ambitions

Etemad:

1- Saudi Media Empire against Iran: Persian-Language Media Turned into Bin Salman’s Warfare

2- Victims of Crown Price: Saudi Arabia Arrests 18 for Murder of Dissident Journalist

Ettela’at:

1- Confession of Murder: Saudi Regime Breaks Its Silence after 18 Days

2- Iranian Elites Claim Title in World Math Competition

51 Iranian Students Win 107 Medals in UK’s WMC

3- Iran Calls for Immediate Arrest of Those Who Abducted Border Guards

4- We Killed 300 Palestinians in 3 Minutes: Former Israeli PM

Hamshahri:

1- Common Fates of Trump, Bin Salman

Analyst: Turkey, Saudi Arabia, US Reach Trilateral Deal on Khashoggi Case

Javan:

1- World Laughed When Human Rights Slaughtered

2- Trump: We Need Saudi Arabia to Counter Iran!

3- US Accuses Russia, China, Iran of Interfering in Its Elections

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Bin Salman’s Bribe to White House Worked

2- Trump, Al Saud Have Probably Colluded over Khashoggi’s Case

Kayhan:

1- After 5 Years of Damage: Roads Minister Says He Can’t Work with Rouhani!

2- Trump Used to Say There Are Riots in Iran Every Day; Now He’s Changed It to Every Week!

3- American Lady: Yemeni Children! I Apologize to You on Behalf of My Government

Sazandegi:

1- Saudi Confession

Saudi Crown Prince, Himself Accused of Ordering Khashoggi’s Murder, Tasked with Restructuring Saudi Intelligence

Shahrvand:

1- Goodbye Pampers Party! Rich Families in Iran Holding Luxury Parties for Their Babies!

2- Does Turkish Petrol Have Higher Quality?

Iranians Burn 91m Litres of Petrol Every Day, 10 Times More than Turkey

Shargh:

1- Political Resignation of an Economic Minister

2- US Intelligence’s New Claim: Iran Interfering in US Elections

3- What Do Sanctions Do to Iran’s Oil? [Editorial]

SMT:

1- Iran’s Global Ranking in Index of Economic Freedom Improves by 19 Positions

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Yes We Killed Him! Saudi: Crown Prince Didn’t Know about It!