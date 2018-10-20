A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 20

Newspapers today widely covered the decision by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to extend the suspension of its anti-Iran measures despite the US pressures on the anti-money laundering body.

The murder of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul also remained a top story today.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Pompeo: US Determined to Keep Putting Maximum Pressure on Iran

2- FATF Gives Iran until February 2019

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Tehran’s Strategy of Silence over Khashoggi’s Murder

2- US, Turkey Seeking to Take Advantage from Saudis; Can Iran Do the Same?

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Europe Scores Last-Minute Goal against US Sanctions

2- Parliament to Discuss Abduction of 14 Iranian Border Guards

Ebtekar:

1- Ambiguity in Political Fate of Young Prince

Has the West Reached Conclusion Bin Salman Must Go?

2- US for First Time Fails to Pass Anti-Iran Restrictions at Int’l Body

Etemad:

1- Mysteries of Riyadh’s Crime in Istanbul Forest

Turkish Police Starts Searching for Khashoggi’s Remains

2- US, Saudi Arabia, Israel Fail to Convince FATF to Restore Anti-Iran Measures

Ettela’at:

1- European Officials Cancel Visits to Saudi Arabia

2- Washington Sets Deadline for Saudis

3- UK: US Sanctions Targeting Iranian People

4- US Sanctions Violate The Hague’s Ruling: Zarif

Hamshahri:

1- Tehran to Become More Friendly to Pedestrians, Bicycles

Tehran City Council Plans to End Domination of Cars in Capital

Iran:

1- Rouhani’s First VP Calls on All Iranians to Stay Together

2- Culture, Not Politics, to Solve Iran’s Problems: Cultural Figure Beheshti

Javan:

1- Multilateral Warning to US

Putin: We’re Tired of US Sanctions; We Want to Ditch US Dollar

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Bilateral Monetary Agreement; Safe Way to Ditch US Dollar

2- Trump Trying to Whitewash Saudi’s Murder of Khashoggi

3- Foreign Governments, Financial Institutions Continue to Boycott Saudi Conference

Kayhan:

1- There’s Nothing to Celebrate in FATF’ Deadline!

Guardian Council Shouldn’t Be Deceived

2- Saudis Humiliated in UN

Syrian Envoy: Saudis Don’t Deserve to Give Any Comment at UNSC

3- Haley: My Mission Was to Intimidate Other Countries by Portraying Trump as a Crazy Man

Sazandegi:

1- Jahangiri, Zarif Trying to Convince Guardian Council to Approve CFT Bill

2- FATF Extends Suspension of Anti-Iran Measures

Shargh:

1- Iran Given another Chance: FATF for Fourth Time Extends Iran’s Deadline

2- We Should Borrow Shoes from Messi, Ronaldo: Queiroz on US Sanctions

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Nasrallah on Khashoggi Case: Saudi Rulers in Quagmire

2- Putin: Iran’s Presence in Syria Has Nothing to Do with Us