A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 20

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, October 20, 2018, and picked headlines from 14 of them.
Newspapers today widely covered the decision by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to extend the suspension of its anti-Iran measures despite the US pressures on the anti-money laundering body.
The murder of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul also remained a top story today.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
Abrar:
1- Pompeo: US Determined to Keep Putting Maximum Pressure on Iran
2- FATF Gives Iran until February 2019
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Tehran’s Strategy of Silence over Khashoggi’s Murder
2- US, Turkey Seeking to Take Advantage from Saudis; Can Iran Do the Same?
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- Europe Scores Last-Minute Goal against US Sanctions
- Mogherini: Channel for Direct Payment to Iran to Be Implemented
2- Parliament to Discuss Abduction of 14 Iranian Border Guards
Ebtekar:
1- Ambiguity in Political Fate of Young Prince
- Has the West Reached Conclusion Bin Salman Must Go?
2- US for First Time Fails to Pass Anti-Iran Restrictions at Int’l Body
Etemad:
1- Mysteries of Riyadh’s Crime in Istanbul Forest
- Turkish Police Starts Searching for Khashoggi’s Remains
2- US, Saudi Arabia, Israel Fail to Convince FATF to Restore Anti-Iran Measures
Ettela’at:
1- European Officials Cancel Visits to Saudi Arabia
2- Washington Sets Deadline for Saudis
3- UK: US Sanctions Targeting Iranian People
4- US Sanctions Violate The Hague’s Ruling: Zarif
Hamshahri:
1- Tehran to Become More Friendly to Pedestrians, Bicycles
- Tehran City Council Plans to End Domination of Cars in Capital
Iran:
1- Rouhani’s First VP Calls on All Iranians to Stay Together
2- Culture, Not Politics, to Solve Iran’s Problems: Cultural Figure Beheshti
Javan:
1- Multilateral Warning to US
- Putin: We’re Tired of US Sanctions; We Want to Ditch US Dollar
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Bilateral Monetary Agreement; Safe Way to Ditch US Dollar
2- Trump Trying to Whitewash Saudi’s Murder of Khashoggi
3- Foreign Governments, Financial Institutions Continue to Boycott Saudi Conference
Kayhan:
1- There’s Nothing to Celebrate in FATF’ Deadline!
- Guardian Council Shouldn’t Be Deceived
2- Saudis Humiliated in UN
- Syrian Envoy: Saudis Don’t Deserve to Give Any Comment at UNSC
3- Haley: My Mission Was to Intimidate Other Countries by Portraying Trump as a Crazy Man
Sazandegi:
1- Jahangiri, Zarif Trying to Convince Guardian Council to Approve CFT Bill
2- FATF Extends Suspension of Anti-Iran Measures
Shargh:
1- Iran Given another Chance: FATF for Fourth Time Extends Iran’s Deadline
2- We Should Borrow Shoes from Messi, Ronaldo: Queiroz on US Sanctions
Vatan-e Emrooz:
1- Nasrallah on Khashoggi Case: Saudi Rulers in Quagmire
2- Putin: Iran’s Presence in Syria Has Nothing to Do with Us