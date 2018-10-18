All papers today covered the remarks made by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a Wednesday meeting with hundreds of young elites in Tehran.

Also a top story was the prosecutor general’s strong criticism of women’s presence at Azadi Stadium during the recent Iran-Bolivia friendly football match. Prosecutor-General Mohammad-Jafar Montazeri said women should not be allowed to go to stadiums as it is against the Islamic Sharia for women to watch women’s “half-naked” body. The remarks were widely criticized on social media, and even by Vice-Speaker of Iran’s Parliament Ali Motahari.

Several papers also highlighted the latest details about the alleged murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iranians Living in Canada Must Hold Protest Rally in Front of Fugitive Banker’s House

2- Enemy Trying to Depict False Image of Islamic Republic: Leader

Etemad:

1- Women Going to Stadiums

* Prosecutor-General Says It’s against Islamic Sharia

* Vice-Speaker: There’s No Problem with It

2- We’ll Win War of Depicting False Image of Iran: Leader

Ettela’at:

1- We Should Expand Frontiers of Global Knowledge: Iran Leader

2- Bin Salman Pays US $100 Million; Trump: Saudis Innocent

3- New US Sanctions Show Washington’s Hatred: Iran

Haft-e Sobh:

1- Iranian Markets’ Cold Response to New US Sanctions

Iran:

1- Prosecutor Warns about Repeated Presence of Women at Stadiums

2- Saudi Crown Prince in Quagmire

Jame Jam:

1- Looking at West to Have No Result but Backwardness: Iran Leader

2- Challenge of Khashoggi for Hollywood

Javan:

1- Iranian Border Guards Abducted after Being Made Unconscious

2- Government to Increase Wages of Its Employees

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- New Details of Khashoggi’s Murder Revealed

2- First VP, FM, Chief Banker Brief Guardian Council on CFT Bill

Kayhan:

1- Leader Urges Gov’t to Use Elites to Turn Oil-Dependent Economy into Dependent, Knowledge-Based One

2- Khashoggi Dismembered Alive at Saudi Consulate: Similarities of Riyadh, ISIS

Khorasan:

1- Without Scientific Progress, We’ll Always Remain under Threat: Leader

2- Bin Salman on Verge of Dismissal

Sazandegi:

1- Crown Prince’s Fingerprint

2- Saudis Pay US $100 Million after Pompeo’s Visit

Shargh:

1- Three Iranian Banks Out of US Sanctions

2- Enemy’s Agenda Focused on Offering Negative Image of Iran: Leader

3- Reactions to Women’s Presence in Azadi Stadium