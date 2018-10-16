The top story in all papers today was the alleged murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist who has been reportedly killed in the Arab kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

Also a top story was a meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and a group of economic experts, during which the two sides exchanged views on ways to resolve the country’s economic woes.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- FATF Official: You Won’t Be Removed from Blacklist for Now

2- Rouhani to Economists: Situation Not Critical, but Not Normal Either

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Rouhani’s Three-Hour Meeting with Economic Experts

We Have No Problem with Supplying Basic Goods

2- Stock Exchange Market Once Again Thrives; Ambiguity in Gold Market

Ebtekar:

1- Rumours in Ankara, Concern in Tehran

2- Economy Waiting for November 4

Etemad:

1- Fall of Saudis’ Assets: World’s Financial Markets Worried about Khashoggi

2- US in a Hurry to Clean Traces of Terror: Pompeo to Visit Saudi King to Ease Tension

Ettela’at:

1- Rouhani: Government Has Extensive Plans to Counter Economic Invasion

2- FATF to Guarantee Iran Safe Place for Investment: Official

3- US Congress to Punish Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi Case

4- Persian Language’s Global Ranking Improves by 15 Positions

Haft-e Sobh:

1- Rouhani Holds Strategic Meeting with Economic Experts

Most Important Radical, Liberal Figures Absent from Meeting

Jame Jam:

1- Painting Hung in Trump’s Office Makes Headlines

Javan:

1- US Whitewashing Saudi Role in Kashoggi Case

King Salman Holds Talks with US, Turkish Presidents, Calls for Joint Probe

2- Iran Gets Rid of “American Amity”

Tehran Receives Memorandum on US’ Withdrawal from Treaty of Amity

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- UN: 13 Million Yemenis on Bring of Hunger, Death

2- Oil Prices Go Up after Saudi Arabia’s Threat to Retaliate

Kayhan:

1- Jerusalem Post: US Spies on Iran’s Financial Transactions with SWIFT

2- Trump: Politics in US Means Lie, Corruption: US as Described by US President

Sazandegi:

1- Conflict over Leadership of Sunnis: Roots of Turkey-Saudi Row

Shahrvand:

1- Hot Market of Luxury SIM Cards: A Review of SIM Card Market

Some Round Numbers Priced as Much as an Apartment

Shargh:

1- It’s a Shame We Didn’t Move Forward after JCPOA: Ashton

2- Judiciary Chief, President, Speaker Make Final Decision on FATF

Sobh-e Now:

1- Disgusting Stink of Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Expedites Efforts to Cover Up Its Crime

2- Fake News Created to Distract Attentions from Saudi to Iran: Former Al Mayadeen Bureau Chief

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- From Roknabadi [Iranian diplomat killed in Mina tragedy] to Khashoggi