Newspapers today widely covered the comments made by the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei about the failure of US policies towards Iran in the past four decades.

The top story, however, was the re-imposition of the US sanctions on Iran and the meme the US president tweeted about it, which sparked widespread reactions on social media.

The first leg of the final match of AFC Champions League between Iran’s Persepolis and Japan’s Kashima Antlers, which ended in a 2-0 defeat for the Iranian side, also received great coverage. Several particularly covered the broadcast of the match for Iranian schoolchildren across the country, which was realized after a rare decision by the Education Ministry.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Iran Foreign Ministry: Re-imposition of Sanctions Ethical, Political Failure for US

2- Zarif Holds Phone Talks with Mogherini, German, Danish, Swedish FMs

EU’s Financial Mechanism to Be Officially Established in Coming Days

Afkar:

1- Army Chief: Iran’s Mass Production of Kowsar Jet Shows Sanctions Futile

2- Iran DM: Kowsar Interceptor Jet Symbol of Fight against Arrogance

3- Zarif: Sanctions, Unilateral Measures to Disrupt Global Economy

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Why Were Iranian Planes Grounded in Turkey Airport?

A Report on Turkey’s Refusal to Refuel

2- Doubts and Hopes towards Europe

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Iran Leader: US Has Been Defeated by Islamic Republic for 40 Years

2- Iranian Cleric to Pope Francis: Don’t Remain Indifferent; Admonish Trump!

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Iran Leader: US’ Soft Power Lower than Ever

2- Iranian Markets Stable ahead of Nov. 4 Sanctions

Ebtekar:

1- US Alone with Its Sanctions on Iran

2- Break for Watching Football

When Football Becomes More Important than Work, School

Etemad:

1- Iran Leader: US Condemned to Be Purged from List of World Powers

2- National Consensus against US Sedition [Editorial]

Ettela’at:

1- Zarif Calls for Countering Unilateral Measures against Iran

2- Erdogan: Highest-Ranking Saudi Officials Ordered Khashoggi’s Murder

Haft-e Sobh:

1- Is Trump a White Walker?

Links between Game of Thrones, World of Politics Still Surprising Us

2- Biggest Anti-Espionage Operation

CIA Admits Iran Hackers Attacked Big Espionage Network

Iran:

1- Practising Happiness: A Report on Watching Football at Schools

2- Europe, Russia Say Big ‘No’ to Trump’s Anti-Iran Threats

Jame Jam:

1- Game of Trump! Trump’s Use of GoT Poster Mocked by Iranian Netizens

Javan:

1- US Harmed by Increased Oil Prices, Trade War

2- Covert Regime Change in Saudi Arabia

Bin Salman’s Opponents Gradually Being Released under Pressure of Khashoggi Murder

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Iran’s Silent Oil Diplomacy Thwart US’ Sanctions

2- Nationwide Anti-Arrogance Rallies on Nov. 4

Kayhan:

1- Iran Leader: Westerners Unable to Understand Miracle of Arba’een March

2- US Strategist: Trump Punishing American People through Sanctions on Iran

3- Iran’s Withdrawal from JCPOA Only Way to Activate Europe’s Financial Mechanism

Sazandegi:

1- We Won’t Return to the Past

A Report on Political-Economic Consequences of Re-imposed US Sanctions

2- Decline of US a Reality: Iran Leader

3- Europe’s List against US Sanctions

Shahrvand:

1- I Will Stand against You: General Soleimani in Reaction to Trump’s Meme

Iranian Social Media Users Mock Trump’s Anti-Iran Tweet

Shargh:

1- Trump’s Insistence, Europe’s Resistance

2- Nov. 4 and US Sanctions [Editorial]

3- Iran Envoy to UK: Those Leaving Saudi-Funded Anti-Iran TV Channel Will Be Supported