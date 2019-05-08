Iran’s Wednesday announcement of its reciprocal measures against the US’ withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal was the top story in all papers today. The decision was declared later in the day in a statement by the Supreme National Security Council and a speech by President Hassan Rouhani.

Also a top story today was the Iranian foreign minister’s visit to the Russian capital and his Wednesday talks with Sergei Lavrov, the Russian top diplomat.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Pompeo May Meet Putin Next Tuesday in Moscow

2- Zarif, Lavrov to Hold Talks on JCPOA

3- Iran, US Faced with Difficult Test: Al-Ahram

4- Iran Must Avoid Provocative Measures: US Defence Secretary

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Rouhani’s Letter to Leaders of Europe, China, Russia on Reduction of Iran’s Commitments

2- On Erdogan’s Request, Mayoral Elections in Istanbul Nullified

3- US Reportedly Convinced to Extend Iraq’s Waivers on Dealing with Iran

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- US Statesmen, Not Generals Seeking War with Iran

2- Iran to Break Its Silence on JCPOA: Iran’s First Reaction to US Withdrawal, EU’s Failure to Do Enough

Besharat-e Now:

1- Rouhani: Iran Seeks Moderation, Rationality in International Ties

2- Tehran Longtime, Reliable Partner of Moscow: Russian Foreign Ministry

Ebtekar:

1- Iran’s First Response to JCPOA Violations One Year after US Pullout

2- Rouhani Writes to Leaders of UK, France, Germany, China, Russia

* Iran Not to Withdraw from JCPOA for Now

3- Iran’s Decision Depends on Europeans’ Behaviours: Zarif

Etemad:

1- What’d Beijing Do in Reaction to Trump’s Threats?

2- Iran’s Ultimatum: Rouhani’s Letter to Leaders of P4+1

Ettela’at:

1- Iraq’s Nujaba Movement: We Follows Ayatollah Khamenei, Will Fight Until Victory of the Oppressed

2- Rouhani Pens Letter to Leaders of P4+1

3- US Seeks Instability in Region, Iran Wants Peace: Rouhani to Iraqi President, Qatari Emir

4- 53 Political, Military Officials in US Call for Return to JCPOA

Javan:

1- Pentagon Softens Its Tone after Bolton’s Bluff

* US Cannot Take Military Action against Iran: Top Iranian General

2- Iran to Reconsider JCPOA Implementation

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- 500 Former Prosecutors of US Call for Prosecution of Trump

2- US Sanctions against Iran Violation of Human Rights: UN Expert

3- Iran Totally Committed to JCPOA, Has Right to Reciprocate Violations

Kayhan:

1- CIA’s Scenario for Venezuela: Guaido Must Be Killed

2- One Year after Death of JCPOA: US Left, We Remained with Absolute Damage

3- Former Pentagon Official: Iran Can Cause Bad Damages to US, Allies

Sazandegi:

1- Ultimatum: A Report on Details of Iran’s Action against US

2- Rouhani to Talk to People Today

* Zarif to Brief Mogherini on Details of Iran’s Measures

* Next 60 Days a Chance for Europe

* Iran Not to Stop Implementing Additional Protocol

Shargh:

1- Rouhani Sends Letters to Leaders of China, UK, France, Germany, Russia

2- Historical Surgery of JCPOA: Iran to Unveils Reciprocal Diplomacy on Anniv. of US Pullout