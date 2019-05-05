Abrar:

1- Zarif to LobeLog: Europe Must Implement Its JCPOA Commitments, Or Else …

2- Rouhani: We’ll Sell Our Oil Despite US Sanctions

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- US’ Message to Iranian Officials

* Source: Americans Admit They’ve Never Had Any Plan to Attack Iran

2- Kim’s Missile Message to White House

3- US’ Fake Account of Recent Sanctions [Editorial]

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Rouhani: US’ War Today Is “War on Hope”

2- 6,000 Single Mothers to Get Employed

* Labour Minister Unveils National Plan of Work-from-Home Jobs

Ebtekar:

1- Rouhani: US Seeks to Restrict Iran’s Forex Resources

2- Democrats’ Unsuccessful Gamble with ‘Russiagate’

3- Repercussions of Trump’s Exoneration on Collusion with Russia

Etemad:

1- Larijani: We’ll Continue Enrichment of Uranium

2- Rouhani: US Wants to Break Out Hope; We Should Do the Same with Them

3- Kim’s Missile Message

* North Korea Unhappy with Lack of Progress in Nuclear Talks

Ettela’at:

1- Zarif to LobeLog: No One Will Be Safe in Case of Conflict

2- Palestine Responds to Israel Attacks on Gaza with 100 Missiles

Farhikhtegan:

1- US Takes Europe Out of JCPOA; Iran Shouldn’t Just Watch

Hemayat:

1- Increased Disagreements in White House over Attack on Venezuela

2- Prosecutor General: Weak Control over Internet Has Led to Increased Cyber-Crime Cases

Javan:

1- Zarif: Europe Has Not Even Implemented One Percent of Its JCPOA Commitments

2- Palestinian Rockets Wreak Havoc on Israel

3- US Backs Off after North Korea Fires Missiles

Kayhan:

1- People Dealing with Price Hikes; Gov’t Preoccupied with Dream of JCPOA Benefits!

2- North Korea Resumes Missile Tests

Sazandegi:

1- New Treaty between US, Russia

* Trump Holds Phone Talks with Putin

2- Motahari 2021: Will Vice-Speaker Run for President?

Shargh:

1- Ali Larijani: Iran to Continue Uranium Enrichment Based on JCPOA

2- US’ Illegal Pressure on Iran’s Nuclear Program

3- Will We See a War or Not? [Editorial]

Sobh-e Now:

1- US’ Lose-Lose Game

* Zarif: If a Conflict Starts in Region, No One Will Remain Immune

2- Pyongyang Pulls the Trigger after US Fails to Implement Commitments