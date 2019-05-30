IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, May 30, 2019, and picked headlines from 8 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- US Repeats Previous Conditions for Iran despite Tehran’s Opposition
2- Amnesty International’s New Accusations against Myanmar Army
3- US, Egypt Top Diplomats Discuss Iran
4- Rouhani: Door Not Closed to US If They Deliver on Their Promises
5- Iran to Attend OIC Meeting at Level of Director-General
* Saudi Arabia Did Not Invite Iran
Abrar-e Eqtesadi:
1- Russia Considering Extension of OPEC Deal
2- Gazprom Interested in Taking Part in Iran’s Gas Projects
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Rouhani: Era of Stones Over; Now Palestinians Fire Rockets in Response to Rockets
2- Why Trump Has Softened His Tone
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- Iran Leader: We’ll Use Military Leverage If Needed
2- Iran Not to Leave Quds, Palestinians Alone
* Calls for Huge Turnout in Quds Day Rallies
Ebtekar:
1- Rouhani: Quds Day Codename of Muslim People’s Resistance
2- Iran Leader Meets Iranian Professors, Researchers
Etemad:
1- This Year’s Quds Day Rallies More Important than Ever: Leader
2- US National Security Advisor in Abu Dhabi: Will Trump, Bolton Part Ways?
Ettela’at:
1- US Allocates $75 Million to Soft War on Iran in Syria
2- Rouhani: Removal of Sanctions, Fulfilling Commitments Only Way to Return to Negotiating Table
3- Army’s Fourth Force Established with Leader’s Order
Iran:
1- Iran Leader: No Negotiation on ‘Core’ Issues of Revolution
2- Call for Massive Turnout in Quds Day Rallies
* Rouhani: Iranian People Not to Leave Quds, Innocent People of History Alone