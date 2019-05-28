Abrar:

1- Trump Welcomes Japan PM’s Mediation between Iran, US

2- Araqchi Rejects Direct, Indirect Talks with US

3- Trump: Washington Not after Regime Change in Iran!

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Ball in Court of Saudi Arabia, UAE

* Zarif Calls for Non-Aggression Treaty with PG States

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- After Oman, Iraq, Now Japan Looking for Mediation

2- Cleric Urges Easing Tensions with US; Rationality, Regional Orientation

* Saudi Arabia Wants to Provoke Trump against Iran Using Its Petrodollars

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- European Parliament Disintegrated

Ebtekar:

1- Iran’s Major Step to Contain Fire of Tensions

Etemad:

1- Iran Proposes Package for Persian Gulf

* Zarif Says Tehran Ready to Sign Non-Aggression Pact with Neighbours

Ettela’at:

1- Iran’s Offer to PG States for Non-Aggression Treaty

2- Ansarullah’s Drone Attack Hangar of Saudi Jet Fighters in Jizan

Iran:

1- Abe en Route to Tehran

2- Storm of Greens in Europe

* Unprecedented Victory of Green Parties, Liberals in EP Elections

Javan:

1- Trump’s “Frequent Negotiation”

* The One Who Left JCPOA Sends another Message of Talks to Rouhani

2- One-Third of European Parliament Controlled by Anti-EU MEPs

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- N Korea’s Harsh Reaction to US: Bolton Suffering from Madness of War

2- Iraq Opposed to US Sanctions, Standing by Iran

Kayhan:

1- Trump’s Puppet Play Didn’t Work; He’s Now Resorting to Mediators

* Deadlock of US’ Ransom Seeking

Khorasan:

1- Mr Flip-Flop in Japan!

* 3 Days after Calling Iranians Terrorist, Trump Calls Them Great Nation

2- Anti-EU Politicians Elected to European Parliament

Sazandegi:

1- Europe in Alarming Situation

* Populists, Nationalists Take Helm of EU after 40 Years

Shargh:

1- Iran Vigilant about US-Russia Cooperation

2- Offer in Golf Course: Japan after Easing Iran-US Tension

Tejarat:

1- Countdown for New Trade War

* US to Change Rules of Business

2- Larijani Re-Elected as Iran’s Parliament Speaker