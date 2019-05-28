IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, and picked headlines from 15 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Trump Welcomes Japan PM’s Mediation between Iran, US
2- Araqchi Rejects Direct, Indirect Talks with US
3- Trump: Washington Not after Regime Change in Iran!
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Ball in Court of Saudi Arabia, UAE
* Zarif Calls for Non-Aggression Treaty with PG States
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- After Oman, Iraq, Now Japan Looking for Mediation
2- Cleric Urges Easing Tensions with US; Rationality, Regional Orientation
* Saudi Arabia Wants to Provoke Trump against Iran Using Its Petrodollars
Donya-ye Eqtesad:
1- European Parliament Disintegrated
Ebtekar:
1- Iran’s Major Step to Contain Fire of Tensions
Etemad:
1- Iran Proposes Package for Persian Gulf
* Zarif Says Tehran Ready to Sign Non-Aggression Pact with Neighbours
Ettela’at:
1- Iran’s Offer to PG States for Non-Aggression Treaty
2- Ansarullah’s Drone Attack Hangar of Saudi Jet Fighters in Jizan
Iran:
1- Abe en Route to Tehran
2- Storm of Greens in Europe
* Unprecedented Victory of Green Parties, Liberals in EP Elections
Javan:
1- Trump’s “Frequent Negotiation”
* The One Who Left JCPOA Sends another Message of Talks to Rouhani
2- One-Third of European Parliament Controlled by Anti-EU MEPs
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- N Korea’s Harsh Reaction to US: Bolton Suffering from Madness of War
2- Iraq Opposed to US Sanctions, Standing by Iran
Kayhan:
1- Trump’s Puppet Play Didn’t Work; He’s Now Resorting to Mediators
* Deadlock of US’ Ransom Seeking
Khorasan:
1- Mr Flip-Flop in Japan!
* 3 Days after Calling Iranians Terrorist, Trump Calls Them Great Nation
2- Anti-EU Politicians Elected to European Parliament
Sazandegi:
1- Europe in Alarming Situation
* Populists, Nationalists Take Helm of EU after 40 Years
Shargh:
1- Iran Vigilant about US-Russia Cooperation
2- Offer in Golf Course: Japan after Easing Iran-US Tension
Tejarat:
1- Countdown for New Trade War
* US to Change Rules of Business
2- Larijani Re-Elected as Iran’s Parliament Speaker