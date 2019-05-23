Abrar:

1- US Deploys Military Equipment in Western Iraq

2- US Gives Turkey Two Weeks to Withdraw from Buying S400

3- Merkel, Macron Underline Necessity of Iran’s Staying in JCPOA

4- UN Warns about Failure to Address Return of Terrorists from Syria

5- US Democrats Hold Internal Meeting to Discuss Trump Impeachment

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iran Leader Meets a Group of University Students

2- Long List of Countries Ready to Mediate between Iran, US: From Iraq to Japan

3- Strategic Reserves of Basic Commodities at Good Level

Besharat-e Now:

1- Mousavian: Iran Cannot Implement JCPOA Unilaterally

2- Regional Leaders Ready to Mediate between Iran, US

3- Rouhani Stresses Need for Transit Connection with Neighbouring States

Etemad:

1- Trump Administration Officials Take Their Anti-Iran Claims to Congress

2- Freedom of Press Discussed in Media Managers’ Talks with Judiciary Chief

Jame Jam:

1- Iran Leader’s Six-Point Charter for Young People’s Participation in Society

2- Negotiation on Sidelines of Omani Plane’s Refueling

* Iranian, Omani FMs Hold Brief Talks at Mehrabad Airport

Kayhan:

1- Ansarullah Chief Warns: Al Saud May Hatch Plot against Holy Mosque of Mecca

2- Iran Leader: Prepare Grounds for Young, Revolutionary People’s Coming into Power

3- Russian Expert: US Call for Talks Aimed at Forcing Iran into Submission

Sazandegi:

1- Judiciary Chief Holds Meeting with Media Managers for First Time

Shargh:

1- Judiciary Chief: We Support Freedom of Press

2- Warmongers under Scrutiny of Congress

3- Will Iran Return to FATF Blacklist?

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Even Pompeo Not a Man of War: A Report on Congress Meeting with Hawks