IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, May 23, 2019, and picked headlines from 9 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- US Deploys Military Equipment in Western Iraq
2- US Gives Turkey Two Weeks to Withdraw from Buying S400
3- Merkel, Macron Underline Necessity of Iran’s Staying in JCPOA
4- UN Warns about Failure to Address Return of Terrorists from Syria
5- US Democrats Hold Internal Meeting to Discuss Trump Impeachment
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Iran Leader Meets a Group of University Students
2- Long List of Countries Ready to Mediate between Iran, US: From Iraq to Japan
3- Strategic Reserves of Basic Commodities at Good Level
Besharat-e Now:
1- Mousavian: Iran Cannot Implement JCPOA Unilaterally
2- Regional Leaders Ready to Mediate between Iran, US
3- Rouhani Stresses Need for Transit Connection with Neighbouring States
Etemad:
1- Trump Administration Officials Take Their Anti-Iran Claims to Congress
2- Freedom of Press Discussed in Media Managers’ Talks with Judiciary Chief
Jame Jam:
1- Iran Leader’s Six-Point Charter for Young People’s Participation in Society
2- Negotiation on Sidelines of Omani Plane’s Refueling
* Iranian, Omani FMs Hold Brief Talks at Mehrabad Airport
Kayhan:
1- Ansarullah Chief Warns: Al Saud May Hatch Plot against Holy Mosque of Mecca
2- Iran Leader: Prepare Grounds for Young, Revolutionary People’s Coming into Power
3- Russian Expert: US Call for Talks Aimed at Forcing Iran into Submission
Sazandegi:
1- Judiciary Chief Holds Meeting with Media Managers for First Time
Shargh:
1- Judiciary Chief: We Support Freedom of Press
2- Warmongers under Scrutiny of Congress
3- Will Iran Return to FATF Blacklist?
Vatan-e Emrooz:
1- Even Pompeo Not a Man of War: A Report on Congress Meeting with Hawks