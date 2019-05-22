IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Trump Urges Iran to Call Him Once It’s Ready to Talk!
2- Rouhani: I Need Special Authorities as in Time of 1980 War
3- Trump: I Won’t Let China Turn into Superpower So Long as I’m in Power
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Iran Leader: I’m Worried about Persian Language, Don’t Let It Be Ruined
2- Rouhani Calls for Further Authority
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- Iraqi Delegations to Visit Washington, Tehran
* Iraq Playing Role of Active Mediator between Iran, US
2- Has Expediency Council Removed CFT, Palermo from Its Agenda?
Besharat-e Now:
1- Zarif: Respect, Not Threat, Is the Way to Negotiate
2- Coordination of Iran FM, Oil Minister to Defend Iran’s Oil Rights
3- Iran President Calls for Special Authorities under Special Circumstances
Ebtekar:
1- Iran Leader: I’m Really Worried about Persian Language
2- Gov’t Looking for Further Authorities
Etemad:
1- Rouhani: They Were Forced to Admit They’re Not after War with Iran
2- Bells Ring in Natanz: Special Report from Heart of Iran’s Enrichment
Ettela’at:
1- Zarif: We’re Not Interested in Holding Talks with Promise-Breakers
2- Ansarullah Drones Target Najran Airport
3- Rouhani: Opening of Development Projects Explicit Response to US Bans
4- Iran Leader Urges Poets to Portray People’s Beautiful Behaviours
Javan:
1- UAE, Saudi Give US $300 Million for Deployment of Forces in Mideast
2- White House Seeks to Rig European Parliament Elections
* US, Russian Oligarchs Seeking Gradual Collapse of EU: Macron
3- Rouhani: Iran Nation Not to Bow to Bullies
Kayhan:
1- Saudi Arabia’s Giant Facility Humiliated by Yemen’s Simple Tech
2- Washington Post: War with Iran to Become Mother of All Quagmires
Mardom Salari:
1- Iraqi Delegations Due in Iran, US to End Tensions
2- Rouhani: Iran Not to Bow to Bullies
Sazandegi:
1- Rouhani Trying to Revive High Council of War Logistics
2- Peace Cannot Be Bought: Palestinian Politicians, Merchants Not to Join Deal of Century
Shargh:
1- Rouhani Calls for Special Authority in Economic War Conditions
2- Iran Leader Complains of State Broadcaster’s Performance
3- Trump and Hostile Propaganda against Iran [Editorial]
Vatan-e Emrooz:
1- Trump, Bolton Breaking Up
* Trump: No Sign of a Threat from Iran
2- Macron Afraid of Future of Europe
* EU Won’t Exist 20 Years Later