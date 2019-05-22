Abrar:

1- Trump Urges Iran to Call Him Once It’s Ready to Talk!

2- Rouhani: I Need Special Authorities as in Time of 1980 War

3- Trump: I Won’t Let China Turn into Superpower So Long as I’m in Power

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iran Leader: I’m Worried about Persian Language, Don’t Let It Be Ruined

2- Rouhani Calls for Further Authority

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Iraqi Delegations to Visit Washington, Tehran

* Iraq Playing Role of Active Mediator between Iran, US

2- Has Expediency Council Removed CFT, Palermo from Its Agenda?

Besharat-e Now:

1- Zarif: Respect, Not Threat, Is the Way to Negotiate

2- Coordination of Iran FM, Oil Minister to Defend Iran’s Oil Rights

3- Iran President Calls for Special Authorities under Special Circumstances

Ebtekar:

1- Iran Leader: I’m Really Worried about Persian Language

2- Gov’t Looking for Further Authorities

Etemad:

1- Rouhani: They Were Forced to Admit They’re Not after War with Iran

2- Bells Ring in Natanz: Special Report from Heart of Iran’s Enrichment

Ettela’at:

1- Zarif: We’re Not Interested in Holding Talks with Promise-Breakers

2- Ansarullah Drones Target Najran Airport

3- Rouhani: Opening of Development Projects Explicit Response to US Bans

4- Iran Leader Urges Poets to Portray People’s Beautiful Behaviours

Javan:

1- UAE, Saudi Give US $300 Million for Deployment of Forces in Mideast

2- White House Seeks to Rig European Parliament Elections

* US, Russian Oligarchs Seeking Gradual Collapse of EU: Macron

3- Rouhani: Iran Nation Not to Bow to Bullies

Kayhan:

1- Saudi Arabia’s Giant Facility Humiliated by Yemen’s Simple Tech

2- Washington Post: War with Iran to Become Mother of All Quagmires

Mardom Salari:

1- Iraqi Delegations Due in Iran, US to End Tensions

2- Rouhani: Iran Not to Bow to Bullies

Sazandegi:

1- Rouhani Trying to Revive High Council of War Logistics

2- Peace Cannot Be Bought: Palestinian Politicians, Merchants Not to Join Deal of Century

Shargh:

1- Rouhani Calls for Special Authority in Economic War Conditions

2- Iran Leader Complains of State Broadcaster’s Performance

3- Trump and Hostile Propaganda against Iran [Editorial]

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Trump, Bolton Breaking Up

* Trump: No Sign of a Threat from Iran

2- Macron Afraid of Future of Europe

* EU Won’t Exist 20 Years Later