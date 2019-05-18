A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 18

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, May 18, 2019, and picked headlines from 14 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- UN Envoy: Yemen on Verge of All-Out War
2- Trump Claims Iran Will Soon Call for Talks!
3- Zarif: It’s Int’l Duty to Save JCPOA
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Zarif’s Diplomacy after Ultimatum
* FM Zarif Visits Russia, Turkmenistan, India, Japan, China
* What’s He Looking for? What Are Messages of His Trips?
2- What Role Will Russia Play in New Regional Developments?
3- Sherman: Europe Must Take Risk to Save JCPOA
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- Major Part of Congress against War
2- Former Diplomat: Threat of War Aimed at Forcing Iran to Sit for Talks
3- Both Closing Strait of Hormuz, Starting War Are Israeli Theories
Ebtekar:
1- One Step Closer to Ousting of May’s Government
2- Rouhani: US Sanctions on Iran Crime against Humanity
Etemad:
1- Diplomacy of Warning
* Zarif’s Marathon Talks in East Asia
2- Iran Sells 130,000 Tonnes of Crude Oil to China
3- Iran’s Relations with China [Editorial]
Ettela’at:
1- Iran Leader’s Advisor: No Iranian Willing to Hold Talks with Trump
2- Global Moves to Save JCPOA
* Putin: Iran Has Most Transparent Nuclear Program in World
* Merkel Admits EU Had Poor Performance in Interacting with Iran
Jame Jam:
1- Lessons We Can Learn from Three Consecutive Championships of Persepolis FC
Javan:
1- US Intelligence Community Calls White House’s Aggressive Stance ‘Miscalculation’
2- Forming Club of Oil Clients Can Counter Sanctions
* Asian Clients Biggest Losers of Iran Oil Bans
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Japan PM Calls for Saving JCPOA
2- Pelosi: Trump’s Administration Has No Permission for War with Iran
Kayhan:
1- US Slapped in Face in Region, No Longer Thinks of War
2- Saudi-led Coalition’s Brutal Attacks on Residential Areas of Sana’a
3- Al-Mayadeen: Fujairah Operation Was Accurate, Calculated, Professional; It Controlled Iran-US Tension
Sazandegi:
1- Trump: We Won’t Attack Iran
Shargh:
1- Two Scenarios for Possible Confrontation of Iran, US in Mideast
2- Zarif: Negotiation with US Impossible
3- Gambling with US [Editorial]
Sobh-e Now:
1- Iran Not Alone
* Unprecedented Fatwa by Sunni Iraqi Cleric in Support of Iran
2- Iranian Girl Wins Silver Medal in Her First World Taekwondo Contest
Vatan-e Emrooz:
1- Trump Tells Advisors He’s Not After War with Iran
2- Persepolis Once Again Claims Iran Pro League Title