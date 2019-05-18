A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 18

Abrar:

1- UN Envoy: Yemen on Verge of All-Out War

2- Trump Claims Iran Will Soon Call for Talks!

3- Zarif: It’s Int’l Duty to Save JCPOA

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Zarif’s Diplomacy after Ultimatum

* FM Zarif Visits Russia, Turkmenistan, India, Japan, China

* What’s He Looking for? What Are Messages of His Trips?

2- What Role Will Russia Play in New Regional Developments?

3- Sherman: Europe Must Take Risk to Save JCPOA

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Major Part of Congress against War

2- Former Diplomat: Threat of War Aimed at Forcing Iran to Sit for Talks

3- Both Closing Strait of Hormuz, Starting War Are Israeli Theories

Ebtekar:

1- One Step Closer to Ousting of May’s Government

2- Rouhani: US Sanctions on Iran Crime against Humanity

Etemad:

1- Diplomacy of Warning

* Zarif’s Marathon Talks in East Asia

2- Iran Sells 130,000 Tonnes of Crude Oil to China

3- Iran’s Relations with China [Editorial]

Ettela’at:

1- Iran Leader’s Advisor: No Iranian Willing to Hold Talks with Trump

2- Global Moves to Save JCPOA

* Putin: Iran Has Most Transparent Nuclear Program in World

* Merkel Admits EU Had Poor Performance in Interacting with Iran

Jame Jam:

1- Lessons We Can Learn from Three Consecutive Championships of Persepolis FC

Javan:

1- US Intelligence Community Calls White House’s Aggressive Stance ‘Miscalculation’

2- Forming Club of Oil Clients Can Counter Sanctions

* Asian Clients Biggest Losers of Iran Oil Bans

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Japan PM Calls for Saving JCPOA

2- Pelosi: Trump’s Administration Has No Permission for War with Iran

Kayhan:

1- US Slapped in Face in Region, No Longer Thinks of War

2- Saudi-led Coalition’s Brutal Attacks on Residential Areas of Sana’a

3- Al-Mayadeen: Fujairah Operation Was Accurate, Calculated, Professional; It Controlled Iran-US Tension

Sazandegi:

1- Trump: We Won’t Attack Iran

Shargh:

1- Two Scenarios for Possible Confrontation of Iran, US in Mideast

2- Zarif: Negotiation with US Impossible

3- Gambling with US [Editorial]

Sobh-e Now:

1- Iran Not Alone

* Unprecedented Fatwa by Sunni Iraqi Cleric in Support of Iran

2- Iranian Girl Wins Silver Medal in Her First World Taekwondo Contest

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Trump Tells Advisors He’s Not After War with Iran

2- Persepolis Once Again Claims Iran Pro League Title