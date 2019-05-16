IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, May 16, 2019, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Rouhani: We’ll Overcome This Stage through Resistance
2- Kremlin Concerned about Iran-US Tension
3- Iran Disappointed with Europe, Won’t Call Trump
4- Arab Media: Ayatollah Sistani Sends Message to Iraq Leaders on Iran-US Tension
5- Top Qatari Official Has Visited Tehran: Source
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Why US Interested in Exempting Chabahar from Sanctions
2- Iran-US Conflict to Challenge Iraq’s Development
3- American Flattery: US Governor Shows His Trump Socks to President
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- Bolton May Be Fired: Infighting in Washington
2- Why Washington Needs to Send Its Message to Iran through Iraq, Oman
Ebtekar:
1- Rouhani: We Have Many Phone Numbers from US
2- Erdogan vs Istanbul Mayor: A Report on Impact of Annulling Mayorship Elections of Istanbul
Etemad:
1- Chabahar Crossroads of Economy: Iranian Port Once Again Exempted from Sanctions
Ettela’at:
1- Iran’s Kharrazi: We’re Very Pessimistic about Europe
2- Iran Starts Unlimited Production of Enriched Uranium, Heavywater
Javan:
1- Increased Differences among Trump Administration: Bolton May Be Sacked
2- Putin: Iran Has Most Transparent Nuclear Program in World
3- Iran Stops Implementing Two JCPOA Commitments
Hamdeli:
1- Conspiracy for Oil: Persian Gulf Conflict in New Phase after Attacks on Oil Tankers, Pipelines
2- Pompeo’s Empty Hands: Talks with Lavrov End with No Result
Kayhan:
1- Iran Declares End of Implementing Some JCPOA Commitments
2- Venezuela Ambassador to Tehran: US Gov’t Not Committed to Law, Trump Not Capable of Negotiating
3- Saudis Frightened: Yemen Says UAE Sensitive Centres Also within Range
Sazandegi:
1- Will Bolton Be Fired?
2- Iran Leader’s Account of Obama’s ‘Love’ Letters to Him before 2009
3- Rouhani: We Have Many Phone Numbers
* Hypocrite Enemy Sends Its Fleet in Morning, Gives Phone Number at Night
4- Iran Leader Explains Strategy of Resistance
Shargh:
1- Rouhani: We’ll Overcome This Phase with Resistance
2- 90 Minutes behind Closed Doors: Pompeo’s First Visit to Russia
* Red Lines between US, Russia Still in Place
Vatan-e Emrooz:
1- Iran Leader’s Remarks about War, US Widely Covered in World Media
2- Leader’s Aide Says Iran Disappointed with Europe
3- Will Trump Sack John Bolton?