Abrar:

1- Rouhani: We’ll Overcome This Stage through Resistance

2- Kremlin Concerned about Iran-US Tension

3- Iran Disappointed with Europe, Won’t Call Trump

4- Arab Media: Ayatollah Sistani Sends Message to Iraq Leaders on Iran-US Tension

5- Top Qatari Official Has Visited Tehran: Source

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Why US Interested in Exempting Chabahar from Sanctions

2- Iran-US Conflict to Challenge Iraq’s Development

3- American Flattery: US Governor Shows His Trump Socks to President

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Bolton May Be Fired: Infighting in Washington

2- Why Washington Needs to Send Its Message to Iran through Iraq, Oman

Ebtekar:

1- Rouhani: We Have Many Phone Numbers from US

2- Erdogan vs Istanbul Mayor: A Report on Impact of Annulling Mayorship Elections of Istanbul

Etemad:

1- Chabahar Crossroads of Economy: Iranian Port Once Again Exempted from Sanctions

Ettela’at:

1- Iran’s Kharrazi: We’re Very Pessimistic about Europe

2- Iran Starts Unlimited Production of Enriched Uranium, Heavywater

Javan:

1- Increased Differences among Trump Administration: Bolton May Be Sacked

2- Putin: Iran Has Most Transparent Nuclear Program in World

3- Iran Stops Implementing Two JCPOA Commitments

Hamdeli:

1- Conspiracy for Oil: Persian Gulf Conflict in New Phase after Attacks on Oil Tankers, Pipelines

2- Pompeo’s Empty Hands: Talks with Lavrov End with No Result

Kayhan:

1- Iran Declares End of Implementing Some JCPOA Commitments

2- Venezuela Ambassador to Tehran: US Gov’t Not Committed to Law, Trump Not Capable of Negotiating

3- Saudis Frightened: Yemen Says UAE Sensitive Centres Also within Range

Sazandegi:

1- Will Bolton Be Fired?

2- Iran Leader’s Account of Obama’s ‘Love’ Letters to Him before 2009

3- Rouhani: We Have Many Phone Numbers

* Hypocrite Enemy Sends Its Fleet in Morning, Gives Phone Number at Night

4- Iran Leader Explains Strategy of Resistance

Shargh:

1- Rouhani: We’ll Overcome This Phase with Resistance

2- 90 Minutes behind Closed Doors: Pompeo’s First Visit to Russia

* Red Lines between US, Russia Still in Place

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Iran Leader’s Remarks about War, US Widely Covered in World Media

2- Leader’s Aide Says Iran Disappointed with Europe

3- Will Trump Sack John Bolton?