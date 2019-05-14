A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 14

The top story in all papers today was the vessel explosions near the Emirati port city of Fujairah, which caused damages to two Saudi oil tankers, an Emirati bunkering tanker, and another Norwegian vessel in what the UAE called an “act of sabotage”.

Several papers also covered the Monday meeting of EU foreign ministers on the Iran nuclear deal and ways to salvage it.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Dutch FM: JCPOA Must Be Saved, but Iran’s New Conditions Not Rational

2- Barham Salih: Iraq Seeks Balanced Ties with Iran, US

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Secret behind Pompeo’s Presence in Brussel

2- Tourism Official: Tabriz to Be Renovated Just Like Day One

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Mr Rouhani! Why Are You Saying It Now?

* Rouhani Complains about ‘Limited Authority’ of President

2- JCPOA Weakened Netanyahu

Ebtekar:

1- Game of Oil Tankers

* Scenarios of Warmongering in Region

2- Judiciary Chief: No Negotiation, No Submission; Only Resistance

3- ICT Minister: Task Force Created to Counter US in Cyberspace

Etemad:

1- War of Opium: A Report on Iran’s Costs in Fight against Narcotics

2- Europe’s Test [Editorial]

3- Looking for Saving JCPOA in Brussels

* JCPOA Parties Take Iran’s Warnings Seriously

Ettela’at:

1- Mogherini: EU to Support JCPOA

2- Attack on Oil Tankers in Fujairah Globally Condemned

* Iran Calls for Probe

Haft-e Sobh:

1- Secrets behind Fujairah Attack

* Reports Say 10 Ships Damaged

* Iran Condemns Attack

2- Iran Has Most Advanced Filtering System in World: Psiphon CEO

Jame Jam:

1- Mechanisms to Save JCPOA

* Speculations Say Europeans Trying to Convince Iran to Stay in JCPOA without Paying Any Costs

Javan:

1- Tel Aviv’s False Flag Scenario behind Fujairah Sabotage

2- Europe Killing Time by Asking for More Time to Save JCPOA

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Nuclear Chief: Russia Won’t Implement Sanctions against Bushehr II, III Nuclear Plants

2- Russia, China Underline Need for Implementing JCPOA Commitments

Kayhan:

1- Fujairah Explosions Frighten Reactionary Sheikhs

2- Zionist Regime’s Unprecedented Confession to Resistance Missiles’ Heavy Damages in Recent War

3- Europe Worried about End of Iran’s Unilateral Concession-Giving

Sazandegi:

1- Conspiracy in Fujairah: Iran Condemns Fujairah Operation in UAE

2- Famous Pop Singer Behnam Safavi Dies of Cancer at 36

Setareh Sobh:

1- Mogherini: JCPOA Pillar of Regional Security

2- Reactions to Suspicious Blast in UAE

* Iran Calls for Probe into ‘Regrettable, Worrying’ Incidents

Shahrvand:

1- Night Life in Tehran: City to Remain Alive until 3 am

2- Iranians Replacing Some Chinese Goods with Turkish Ones after Devaluation of Turkish Lira

Shargh:

1- Brussels in Dilemma of Supporting, Violating JCPOA