All papers today covered US President Donald Trump’s call for bilateral talks with Iran, and his request from Iran to call him.

Also a top story was the readiness expressed by Japan, Iraq, and Oman to mediate between Iran and the US amid rising tensions between the two arch-rivals.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Pompeo Cancels Visit to Greenland over Tehran-Washington Tension

2- EU Rejects Iran’s Ultimatum, Underlines Commitment to JCPOA

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Trump’s New Psy-War

* US President Talks of Negotiation with Iran

* Pompeo Says US Not after War with Iran

2- Europe’s New Means to Put Tehran under Pressure

3- Japan Says Ready to Mediate between Iran, US

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Everything before November

* Trump Wants to Take Iran to Negotiating Table to Win Nov. Elections

2- Analyst: Europe Prefers US to Iran

3- Chance of Talks High in Tense Situation [Editorial]

4- Oman, Japan Offer to Mediate

Ebtekar:

1- Trump Once Again Calls for Talks with Iran amid Rising Tension

2- History of Tabriz Burns in Fire

Etemad:

1- First Return to the Deal: Trump Repeats Request from Iran: Call Me!

2- IRGC’s Reaction to Trump’s Contradictory Remarks: We Won’t Negotiate

3- Trump to Get More Frustrated [Editorial]

Ettela’at:

1- Zarif: Europe Must Live Up to Its Commitments

* US Bullies Europe, Others for One Year, Europe Just Expressed Regret

2- Iranian Worshippers Hold Rally in Support of Government’s JCPOA Decision

3- Russia: We Strongly Condemn US’ Sanctions against Iran’s Metal Sector

Haft-e Sobh:

1- Does Any One Has Trump’s Number?

* Six Points about 3 Stormy Days in Iran-US Ties: Full of Sanctions, War, Negotiation

Hemayat:

1- Great Anti-American Front: Russia, China, Iraq Support Iran in Oil Market

Jame Jam:

1- France’s Threatening Remarks about Iran’s Deadline Reminiscent of ‘Good Cop/Bad Cop’ Game in JCPOA Talks

Javan:

1- Trump’s Phone Trap

* One Week after Deploying Warship in Region, Trump Says I’m Waiting for Iran’s Call

2- Europe Hopes India, China Can Save JCPOA

3- SNSC: Iran’s New Decision to Be Pursued Non-Stop

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Russia, China Opposed to US’ Unilateral Decisions against Iran

2- 10 Million Sign Petition to Impeach Trump

3- US Admits Saudi-Emirati Coalition Defeated in Yemen

4- Nationwide Rallies of Fasting People in Support of Iran’s Nuclear Announcement

Kayhan:

1- Trump Picks Up the Phone after Iran Stopped Passive Stance

2- Energy Expert: Export of Iran’s Oil Products Cannot Be Sanctioned

3- UK Ambassador Gives Iftar to Some Iranian Officials, Private Sector Activists

Khorasan:

1- One Sanction Announced for Third Time!

* US Once Again Sanctions Iran’s Metal Sector

2- Europe’s Last Chance to Save JCPOA

Sazandegi:

1- US Backs Off after Iran’s Reciprocal Measure

2- Fire in Tabriz

* Part of Tabriz Historical Bazaar Burns

Shahrvand:

1- US Policies Influenced by Kerry-Zarif Ties

2- Trump Backs Off: Just Call Me!

3- 130 Stores in World’s Largest Covered Bazaar Burned

Shargh:

1- Deal over INSTEX

* A Report on EU’s Message under Current Circumstances

2- First Reactions to Iran’s Nuclear Announcement: US Warns, Europe Concerned, Russia Supports

3- Hilary Clinton Worried about Iran-US Conflict

4- Hook: We Pay More Attention to Qassem Soleimani’s Acts, Not Zarif’s

Sobh-e Now:

1- Europe under Pressure of Iran’s Ultimatum

2- Shamkhani: We’ll Adopt Stronger Measures than Withdrawing from JCPOA If Needed