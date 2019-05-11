IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, May 11, 2019, and picked headlines from 17 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
All papers today covered US President Donald Trump’s call for bilateral talks with Iran, and his request from Iran to call him.
Also a top story was the readiness expressed by Japan, Iraq, and Oman to mediate between Iran and the US amid rising tensions between the two arch-rivals.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
Abrar:
1- Pompeo Cancels Visit to Greenland over Tehran-Washington Tension
2- EU Rejects Iran’s Ultimatum, Underlines Commitment to JCPOA
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Trump’s New Psy-War
* US President Talks of Negotiation with Iran
* Pompeo Says US Not after War with Iran
2- Europe’s New Means to Put Tehran under Pressure
3- Japan Says Ready to Mediate between Iran, US
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- Everything before November
* Trump Wants to Take Iran to Negotiating Table to Win Nov. Elections
2- Analyst: Europe Prefers US to Iran
3- Chance of Talks High in Tense Situation [Editorial]
4- Oman, Japan Offer to Mediate
Ebtekar:
1- Trump Once Again Calls for Talks with Iran amid Rising Tension
2- History of Tabriz Burns in Fire
Etemad:
1- First Return to the Deal: Trump Repeats Request from Iran: Call Me!
2- IRGC’s Reaction to Trump’s Contradictory Remarks: We Won’t Negotiate
3- Trump to Get More Frustrated [Editorial]
Ettela’at:
1- Zarif: Europe Must Live Up to Its Commitments
* US Bullies Europe, Others for One Year, Europe Just Expressed Regret
2- Iranian Worshippers Hold Rally in Support of Government’s JCPOA Decision
3- Russia: We Strongly Condemn US’ Sanctions against Iran’s Metal Sector
Haft-e Sobh:
1- Does Any One Has Trump’s Number?
* Six Points about 3 Stormy Days in Iran-US Ties: Full of Sanctions, War, Negotiation
Hemayat:
1- Great Anti-American Front: Russia, China, Iraq Support Iran in Oil Market
Jame Jam:
1- France’s Threatening Remarks about Iran’s Deadline Reminiscent of ‘Good Cop/Bad Cop’ Game in JCPOA Talks
Javan:
1- Trump’s Phone Trap
* One Week after Deploying Warship in Region, Trump Says I’m Waiting for Iran’s Call
2- Europe Hopes India, China Can Save JCPOA
3- SNSC: Iran’s New Decision to Be Pursued Non-Stop
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Russia, China Opposed to US’ Unilateral Decisions against Iran
2- 10 Million Sign Petition to Impeach Trump
3- US Admits Saudi-Emirati Coalition Defeated in Yemen
4- Nationwide Rallies of Fasting People in Support of Iran’s Nuclear Announcement
Kayhan:
1- Trump Picks Up the Phone after Iran Stopped Passive Stance
2- Energy Expert: Export of Iran’s Oil Products Cannot Be Sanctioned
3- UK Ambassador Gives Iftar to Some Iranian Officials, Private Sector Activists
Khorasan:
1- One Sanction Announced for Third Time!
* US Once Again Sanctions Iran’s Metal Sector
2- Europe’s Last Chance to Save JCPOA
Sazandegi:
1- US Backs Off after Iran’s Reciprocal Measure
2- Fire in Tabriz
* Part of Tabriz Historical Bazaar Burns
Shahrvand:
1- US Policies Influenced by Kerry-Zarif Ties
2- Trump Backs Off: Just Call Me!
3- 130 Stores in World’s Largest Covered Bazaar Burned
Shargh:
1- Deal over INSTEX
* A Report on EU’s Message under Current Circumstances
2- First Reactions to Iran’s Nuclear Announcement: US Warns, Europe Concerned, Russia Supports
3- Hilary Clinton Worried about Iran-US Conflict
4- Hook: We Pay More Attention to Qassem Soleimani’s Acts, Not Zarif’s
Sobh-e Now:
1- Europe under Pressure of Iran’s Ultimatum
2- Shamkhani: We’ll Adopt Stronger Measures than Withdrawing from JCPOA If Needed