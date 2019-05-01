A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 1

The top story in all papers today was the remarks made by President Hassan Rouhani about Iran’s continued oil exports despite the US’ sanctions.

Several papers also covered the Tuesday coup in Venezuela, which the government of Nicolas Maduro says has been thwarted.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- US Reaction to Abubakr al-Baghdadi’s Unprecedented Video Appearance

2- Iran DM: Iran Will Definitely Export Its Oil

3- Saudi Energy Minister: We’ll Supply Needs of Iran’s Oil Clients

4- UK Envoy: All Efforts Focused on Implementing INSTEX

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iran First VP: We Can Overcome Current Difficult Situation If We Stand Together

2- Kuwait Concerned about Strait of Hormuz: First Reactions to Iran’s Warnings

3- Rouhani: US to Realize in a Few Months Iran Still Exporting Its Oil

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- We’ll Continue to Export Our Oil: Rouhani

2- Petrol Rationing Finalized

3- Iran to Sustain Least Damage If Region Becomes Insecure

Ebtekar:

1- Rouhani: Labourers Must Be Hopeful about Future

2- FM: Persian Gulf beyond Geography, Politics

Ettela’at:

1- Guaido Claims Part of Venezuelan Army Has Joined Opposition

2- We Won’t Let People Remain under Pressure: Rouhani

Etemad:

1- New Phase of Anti-Maduro Operation: Guaido Calls for Military Riot in Venezuela

2- Trump on Verge of Dealing Last Blow to JCPOA

3- Rouhani Says Workers at Forefront of Fight against US Sanctions

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- INSTEX Chief: We’re Ready for First Trade Exchange with Iran

2- Iran First VP: US’ Anti-Iran Plot Doomed to Failure

3- Araqchi: Europe Must Pay Costs of Maintaining JCPOA

4- US-Backed Coup in Venezuela Fails

Kayhan:

1- Armed Riot of Putschists in Venezuela under US Command

* Caracas: Coup Thwarted

2- Rouhani: Iran to Sell Its Oil through Six Channels

3- Richard Haass: Sanctions Cannot Push Iran Back

Mardom Salari:

1- Rouhani Signs Off on Designation of CENTCOM as Terror Group

2- Return of Al-Baghdadi in the Form of Bin Laden: ISIS Leader Out of Hideout

3- Araqchi to Norway: Europe Must Pay for Saving JCPOA

Sazandegi:

1- Coup in Venezuela: Guaido Supports Overthrow of Maduro

2- Return of Invisible Caliph: Al-Baghdadi Appear in Video after Long Time

Shargh:

1- 10,000 Words on Bolton’s Chronic Disease: Zarif’s Reaction to New Yorker’s Case on Bolton

Sobh-e Now:

1- Watery Coup: US Attempt to Stage Armed Riot in Venezuela Fails for Second Time

2- Bin Salman Tries to Bribe Mahmoud Abbas on Accepting ‘Deal of Century’