A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 17

The Friday attacks on two New Zealand mosques which killed 49 and wounded 50 others remained a top story in all newspapers today.

Several papers also covered Iran’s bid to launch a Special Trade and Financial Instrument (STFI) as the Iranian version of Europe’s INSTEX.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Afkar:

1- Rouhani’s Iraq Visit Proved Iran Still Big Power of Region

2- Hook: We Expect Baghdad to Remain Committed to Iran Sanctions

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- INSTEX Mechanism Being Finalized

2- New Zealand Terror Attack Condemned by Conservative, Reformist Media

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Iran to Launch STFI as Iranian Mechanism Proportional to INSTEX

Ebtekar:

1- Ayatollah Amoli Larijani: Islamophobia Main Perpetrator of New Zealand Crime

Etemad:

1- 10 Rivals of Trump: A Brief Look at 2020 Candidates

2- The Day after Disaster: Rouhani Calls Victims of New Zealand Attacks ‘Martyrs’

3- From Paris to New Zealand [Editorial]

Ettela’at:

1- Rouhani: New Zealand Crime Proof of Need for Countering Islamophobia

2- World Condemns Terror Attack on Worshippers in New Zealand’s Black Friday

3- $11 Billion Worth of Gas Projects Inaugurated in South Pars

Iran:

1- Mrs Prime Minister Wears Hijab, Expresses Sympathy with New Zealand Muslims

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Iranian Mechanism Corresponding to INSTEX to Be Launched Soon

2- World Condemns Carnage of New Zealand

3- Trump Vetoes Congress Bill on Cancellation of Emergency State

4- 15% Increase in Iran’s Export of Gas Condensates

Kayhan:

1- New Zealand Terrorist New Version of MKO, ISIS

2- Former US Defence Agency Member Turns Out to Be China’s Spy

3- Special Military Unit to Be Formed to Protect Venezuela Infrastructure

Mardom Salari:

1- Tehran’s Demands from INSTEX: Continuation of JCPOA Depends on Europeans’ Behaviour

2- New Zealand Shooter Appears in Court

3- What Will Iran’s Oil Clients Do with US Exemptions?

Setareh Sobh:

1- Iran, EU Getting Out of Deadlock in Trade

2- Danger of White Nationalism for World

3- Two-Thirds of Expediency Council’s Members Opposed to FATF Accession

Shargh:

1- New Account of First Day of Iran-US Talks

2- Trump Defends His Wall: Congress Bill Vetoed