A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 17

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, March 17, 2019, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Friday attacks on two New Zealand mosques which killed 49 and wounded 50 others remained a top story in all newspapers today.
Several papers also covered Iran’s bid to launch a Special Trade and Financial Instrument (STFI) as the Iranian version of Europe’s INSTEX.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
Afkar:
1- Rouhani’s Iraq Visit Proved Iran Still Big Power of Region
2- Hook: We Expect Baghdad to Remain Committed to Iran Sanctions
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- INSTEX Mechanism Being Finalized
2- New Zealand Terror Attack Condemned by Conservative, Reformist Media
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- Iran to Launch STFI as Iranian Mechanism Proportional to INSTEX
Ebtekar:
1- Ayatollah Amoli Larijani: Islamophobia Main Perpetrator of New Zealand Crime
Etemad:
1- 10 Rivals of Trump: A Brief Look at 2020 Candidates
2- The Day after Disaster: Rouhani Calls Victims of New Zealand Attacks ‘Martyrs’
3- From Paris to New Zealand [Editorial]
Ettela’at:
1- Rouhani: New Zealand Crime Proof of Need for Countering Islamophobia
2- World Condemns Terror Attack on Worshippers in New Zealand’s Black Friday
3- $11 Billion Worth of Gas Projects Inaugurated in South Pars
Iran:
1- Mrs Prime Minister Wears Hijab, Expresses Sympathy with New Zealand Muslims
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Iranian Mechanism Corresponding to INSTEX to Be Launched Soon
2- World Condemns Carnage of New Zealand
3- Trump Vetoes Congress Bill on Cancellation of Emergency State
4- 15% Increase in Iran’s Export of Gas Condensates
Kayhan:
1- New Zealand Terrorist New Version of MKO, ISIS
2- Former US Defence Agency Member Turns Out to Be China’s Spy
3- Special Military Unit to Be Formed to Protect Venezuela Infrastructure
Mardom Salari:
1- Tehran’s Demands from INSTEX: Continuation of JCPOA Depends on Europeans’ Behaviour
2- New Zealand Shooter Appears in Court
3- What Will Iran’s Oil Clients Do with US Exemptions?
Setareh Sobh:
1- Iran, EU Getting Out of Deadlock in Trade
2- Danger of White Nationalism for World
3- Two-Thirds of Expediency Council’s Members Opposed to FATF Accession
Shargh:
1- New Account of First Day of Iran-US Talks
2- Trump Defends His Wall: Congress Bill Vetoed