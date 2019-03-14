A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 14

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, March 14, 2019, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Iran’s Crushing Response to Bibi’s Threat against Iranian Oil Tankers
2- Iranian President’s Iraq Visit Widely Covered in Arab Media
3- Mogherini: Deals Like JCPOA Must Prevent New Arms Races
4- Pompeo: We Want to Cut Iran’s Oil Exports Down to Zero ASAP
5- Trump Extends Emergency State with Iran for another One-Year Period
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Trump May Change His Stance on Iran in His Second Term
2- Oil Interaction with Foreign Firms to Reinforce Domestic Power
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- Assembly of Experts Opposed to FATF Accession
2- Moderate President Meets with Moderate Cleric
Ebtekar:
1- London in Brexit Deadlock
* UK Parliament Once Again Rejects Brexit Deal, Puts Britain in Biggest Post-WWII Challenge
Etemad:
1- We’ll Give Firm Response to Move against Iran’s Shipping: DM
2- Meeting in Najaf: Rouhani Meets with Ayatollah Sistani
Ettela’at:
1- Prosecutor General: Canada Turned into Haven for Embezzlers
2- Ayatollah Sistani Praises Role of Iraq’s Friends in Fight against ISIS
3- Maduro Urges Iran, China, Russia to Help Prove into Cyber Attack on Venezuela
4- 3,000 ISIS Terrorists Surrender in Syria
Hamdeli:
1- Duel in Mesopotamia: Iran-US Clash in Iraq
* Repercussions of Rouhani’s Iraq Visit for Regional, Global Balance
2- Algerians Still in Streets: Protesters Call for Immediate Reforms
Javan:
1- Iran, Iraq Show Off Their Power to US: Rouhani Holds Separate Talks with Top Clerics in Najaf
2- China Ready to Enter into US’ Electricity War in Venezuela
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- India, China to Be Exempted from US Bans on Iran Oil
2- Reuters: Iran Looking for More Ships to Keep Its Oil Exports Flowing
3- Saudi Fighter Jets Attack Civilian Bus in Yemen
4- Iran’s Trade Balance Stands at +$1.5 Billion
Kayhan:
1- US, Allies Inside Iran Outraged by Rouhani’s Fruitful Visit to Iraq
2- Maduro: We’re Faced with Most Brutal, Dirty Attack
3- Assembly of Experts: Iran’s Accession to Palermo Convention, CFT Strategic Mistake
Sazandegi:
1- Sheikh, Seyyed Meet in Najaf
* Rouhani Becomes First Iranian President to Meet with Ayatollah Sistani
Shargh:
1- Iran’s Shamkhani Warns Regional Countries against Becoming Nuclear