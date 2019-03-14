A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 14

Abrar:

1- Iran’s Crushing Response to Bibi’s Threat against Iranian Oil Tankers

2- Iranian President’s Iraq Visit Widely Covered in Arab Media

3- Mogherini: Deals Like JCPOA Must Prevent New Arms Races

4- Pompeo: We Want to Cut Iran’s Oil Exports Down to Zero ASAP

5- Trump Extends Emergency State with Iran for another One-Year Period

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Trump May Change His Stance on Iran in His Second Term

2- Oil Interaction with Foreign Firms to Reinforce Domestic Power

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Assembly of Experts Opposed to FATF Accession

2- Moderate President Meets with Moderate Cleric

Ebtekar:

1- London in Brexit Deadlock

* UK Parliament Once Again Rejects Brexit Deal, Puts Britain in Biggest Post-WWII Challenge

Etemad:

1- We’ll Give Firm Response to Move against Iran’s Shipping: DM

2- Meeting in Najaf: Rouhani Meets with Ayatollah Sistani

Ettela’at:

1- Prosecutor General: Canada Turned into Haven for Embezzlers

2- Ayatollah Sistani Praises Role of Iraq’s Friends in Fight against ISIS

3- Maduro Urges Iran, China, Russia to Help Prove into Cyber Attack on Venezuela

4- 3,000 ISIS Terrorists Surrender in Syria

Hamdeli:

1- Duel in Mesopotamia: Iran-US Clash in Iraq

* Repercussions of Rouhani’s Iraq Visit for Regional, Global Balance

2- Algerians Still in Streets: Protesters Call for Immediate Reforms

Javan:

1- Iran, Iraq Show Off Their Power to US: Rouhani Holds Separate Talks with Top Clerics in Najaf

2- China Ready to Enter into US’ Electricity War in Venezuela

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- India, China to Be Exempted from US Bans on Iran Oil

2- Reuters: Iran Looking for More Ships to Keep Its Oil Exports Flowing

3- Saudi Fighter Jets Attack Civilian Bus in Yemen

4- Iran’s Trade Balance Stands at +$1.5 Billion

Kayhan:

1- US, Allies Inside Iran Outraged by Rouhani’s Fruitful Visit to Iraq

2- Maduro: We’re Faced with Most Brutal, Dirty Attack

3- Assembly of Experts: Iran’s Accession to Palermo Convention, CFT Strategic Mistake

Sazandegi:

1- Sheikh, Seyyed Meet in Najaf

* Rouhani Becomes First Iranian President to Meet with Ayatollah Sistani

Shargh:

1- Iran’s Shamkhani Warns Regional Countries against Becoming Nuclear