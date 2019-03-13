A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 13

The top story in all papers today was the visit of President Hassan Rouhani to Iraq and his meetings with top Iraqi officials, the agreements he signed with them, and the remarks he made in these visits.

Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s decision to abandon his attempt to contest a fifth term in Algerian presidential elections amid massive popular protests also received great coverage in today’s papers.

Several papers also covered a letter by 50 retired US generals and diplomats in which they called on Trump to get back to the Iran nuclear deal.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- US Shuts Down Joint Bank in Russia over Venezuela

2- Raisi Elected as Vice-Chairman of Iran’s Assembly of Experts

3- DM: We’ll Boost Defence Power to Prevent War from Happening

4- Hook: We’ll Impose More Sanctions against Iran

5- Iran, Iraq Playing Significant Role in Region: Rouhani to Abadi

Ebtekar:

1- We Want Iraq to Stand by Iran, as We Stand by Iraq: Rouhani

2- Saudi Security Severely Linked with that of Iran

3- Secrets behind Democrats Withdrawal: Pelosi Says Trump’s Impeachment to Cause Rift in US

Etemad:

1- Iran, Iraq Issue Joint Declaration, Further Stabilizing 1975 Treaty

Hamdeli:

1- Iran an Umbrella for the Middle East

* A Look at Rouhani’s Iraq Visit, Its Regional, Int’l Consequences

2- Bouteflika Is Over

Javan:

1- $20-Billion Opening after Europe’s Deadlock: Entire Iraq Meets with Iran President

2- London Revealed Zaghari Was a Spy: UK Ex-Envoy

Kayhan:

1- Pelosi: Trump Does Not Even Deserve to Be Impeached

2- Iran, Iraq Deal Joint Blow to US by Signing $20-Billion Deal

3- New York Times: Iran Has Small Body, Big Brain; US Has Big Body, Small Brain

Sazandegi:

1- Return of Arab Spring: Bouteflika Drops Presidential Bid after Popular Protests

2- Larijani, Raisi Compete over Seat of Late Hashemi Shahroudi in Assembly of Experts

Setareh Sobh:

1- Major Development in Iran-Iraq Ties: Visa Fees Removed

2- 50 Retired Generals, Diplomats Call for Return of US to JCPOA

3- Bouteflika Backs Off: Algerians Celebrate

Shahrvand:

1- Strategic Trip: Importance of Rouhani’s Trip to Iraq, His Meeting with Ayatollah Sistani

2- Interpol Wanted List Lacks Names of Iranian Fugitives

* Why Doesn’t Interpol Look for Khavari, Sheikholeslami, etc.?

Shargh:

1- Rouhani: We’re Resolved to Expand Relations Based on Common Interests

2- 50 Former Diplomats, Generals Urge Trump to Return to JCPOA

Sobh-e Now:

1- US Outraged by Rouhani’s Visit to Iraq

* Hashd al-Sha’abi Chief: Iraq Considers Itself Defender of Iran

* Central Bank: Iraq Settled Part of Its Debts to Iran

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Austria Chancellor: Macron’s Renascence Imaginary; Crisis in Ties among Europe Leaders

2- Americans Hiding ISIS Leader Baghdadi: Yeni Shafak