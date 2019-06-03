A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on June 3

The top story in all papers today was US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s call for “unconditional talks” with Iran, which was rejected as a dishonest call by Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi.

The upcoming visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Tehran, which will be the first of its kind since the 1979 Revolution, also received great coverage.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

19 Dey:

1- Larijani: Saudis, Emiratis’ Behaviours Detrimental for Themselves in Long-Run

2- Pompeo Says US Ready for Unconditional Talks with Iran

Abrar:

1- Trump: Britain Must Leave EU without Deal

2- UK Ambassador to Tehran: Major Parts of INSTEX Implemented

3- Senior Lawmaker: Iran-US Ties Not Resolvable with Mediators

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- US’ Psy-War in Switzerland

2- Review of Abe’s Visit to Tehran

* Japan Played Major Role in Adoption of 598 Resolution

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Swiss Official Confirms Mediation between Iran, US

Ebtekar:

1- Americans Playing with Word of ‘Precondition’

* Iran Pays No Attention to Word-Plays: Spokesman

2- Zarif’s Offer Showed His Prudence: Analyst

Etemad:

1- US Backs Off

* Pompeo: We’re Ready for Unconditional Talks with Iran

2- Zarif: US Must First Cease Its Economic War on Iranians

3- Analyst: US Must Return to JCPOA First

4- US Dollar Rate Decreasing in Iran Market

Ettela’at:

1- Zarif to ABC News: US’ Call for Talks Part of Its Pressure against Iran

2- Japan PM to Visit Iran on June 12

Jame Jam:

1- Alphabet of Imam Khomeini

* A Case on 30th Anniversary of Imam’s Death

Javan:

1- Stanford University Targeting Iran’s Scientific Infrastructure with Project Iran 2040

2- Unconditional Talks with 12 Preconditions!

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Rouhani: We’d Sit for Talks with Those Who Negotiate with Respect

2- Washington Officials Back Off

Kayhan:

1- Domestic Production Increased in Factories

2- Only Crazy People Would Be Excited by Pompeo’s Deceitful Offer for Unconditional Talks

Shahrvand:

1- Persian Lioness Hilda Joins Lion Kamran in Tehran

2- Return of Iran’s Volleyball to Its Era of Glory

Shargh:

1- Tactical or Strategic Withdrawal

2- Japan PM’s Visit Opportunity for Iran: Former Foreign Ministry Official

3- Why Abe’s Visit Is Important [Editorial]