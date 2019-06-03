A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on June 3

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, June 3, 2019, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The top story in all papers today was US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s call for “unconditional talks” with Iran, which was rejected as a dishonest call by Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi.
The upcoming visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Tehran, which will be the first of its kind since the 1979 Revolution, also received great coverage.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
19 Dey:
1- Larijani: Saudis, Emiratis’ Behaviours Detrimental for Themselves in Long-Run
2- Pompeo Says US Ready for Unconditional Talks with Iran
Abrar:
1- Trump: Britain Must Leave EU without Deal
2- UK Ambassador to Tehran: Major Parts of INSTEX Implemented
3- Senior Lawmaker: Iran-US Ties Not Resolvable with Mediators
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- US’ Psy-War in Switzerland
2- Review of Abe’s Visit to Tehran
* Japan Played Major Role in Adoption of 598 Resolution
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- Swiss Official Confirms Mediation between Iran, US
Ebtekar:
1- Americans Playing with Word of ‘Precondition’
* Iran Pays No Attention to Word-Plays: Spokesman
2- Zarif’s Offer Showed His Prudence: Analyst
Etemad:
1- US Backs Off
* Pompeo: We’re Ready for Unconditional Talks with Iran
2- Zarif: US Must First Cease Its Economic War on Iranians
3- Analyst: US Must Return to JCPOA First
4- US Dollar Rate Decreasing in Iran Market
Ettela’at:
1- Zarif to ABC News: US’ Call for Talks Part of Its Pressure against Iran
2- Japan PM to Visit Iran on June 12
Jame Jam:
1- Alphabet of Imam Khomeini
* A Case on 30th Anniversary of Imam’s Death
Javan:
1- Stanford University Targeting Iran’s Scientific Infrastructure with Project Iran 2040
2- Unconditional Talks with 12 Preconditions!
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Rouhani: We’d Sit for Talks with Those Who Negotiate with Respect
2- Washington Officials Back Off
Kayhan:
1- Domestic Production Increased in Factories
2- Only Crazy People Would Be Excited by Pompeo’s Deceitful Offer for Unconditional Talks
Shahrvand:
1- Persian Lioness Hilda Joins Lion Kamran in Tehran
2- Return of Iran’s Volleyball to Its Era of Glory
Shargh:
1- Tactical or Strategic Withdrawal
2- Japan PM’s Visit Opportunity for Iran: Former Foreign Ministry Official
3- Why Abe’s Visit Is Important [Editorial]