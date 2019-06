Abrar:

1- Trump to Announce Presidential Bid for 2020

2- French Media: Al-Baghdadi Has Fled to Libya

3- Saudi Arabia Claims Muslim World Doesn’t Accept Iran’s Behaviours

4- Pompeo Calls for Germany’s Action against Iran

Afkar:

1- USA Today: Trump Has No Evidence to Prove Iran Is Threat

2- Rouhani: Iran Can Be Safest Transit Route for Tajikistan

3- We’re Sure We’ll Break US’ Economic Siege: Iranian General

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Tehran Warns India: Iran May Reconsider Business Ties If Indians Keep New Policies

2- Rouhani: If They Respect Their Partner, We’re Ready to Sit for Talks

3- North Korea’s Execution of Diplomats

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Zarif: If Saudi Arabia Is Ready, I’ll Be in Riyadh Tomorrow

Asrar:

1- Zarif: Our Arms Open for Persian Gulf States

* US Preventing Entry of Food, Medicine into Iran through Economic War

Ebtekar:

1- National Interest Reviews Why US-North Korea Talks Failed

Etemad:

1- Zarif Warns about US’ New Plot

2- Iranian Volleyball Players Cross Wall of China

3- Third World War to Be an Economic One [Editorial]

Ettela’at:

1- Nasrallah: Trump Must Know War on Iran Will Engulf Entire Region

2- Independent Muslim States React to Mecca Summit’s Anti-Iran Communique

3- Rouhani: Iran Safest Route for Transit of Goods in Region

Iran:

1- Zarif: Top Iranian Officials Must Decide about Talks with US

Kayhan:

1- Nasrallah: Essence of Mecca Summit Was King Salman’s Begging for Halt in Ansarullah Attacks

2- Yemenis Hold Massive Rallies on Int’l Quds Day against US, Israel, Trump’s Milky Cow

3- Zarif: Trump’s Administration No Different from Obama’s

Mardom Salari:

1- Obama Team’s Message for Iran: Don’t Get Engaged in Trump’s Game

2- Competition between Old Men in America: 2020 Elections Getting Hot

Sazandegi:

1- Resistance in Mecca: Iraq President Resists Saudi King, Blocks Arab Consensus against Iran

Shargh:

1- Zarif’s Condition for Riyadh Visit

2- 130 World Decision-Makers Convene in Switzerland for Secretive Meeting

* Pompeo, Kushner for First Time Attend Bilderberg Meeting