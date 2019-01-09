Several papers today covered the Turkey-US raw over Syria and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s snubbing US National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Expansion of Iran-India trade ties and the visit of Iranian foreign minister’s visit to New Delhi is another important issue highlighted by the Iranian dailies. Zarif in India said that Iran will not wait for EU’s financial mechanism.

Saudi Arabian forces attack on Qatif and killing of several Shias is another topic discussed by dailies.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- US State Department Claims Ex-US Military Man Arrested in Iran

2- Danish FM Announces EU’s Agreement with Sanctioning Iran

3- SPV Will Be Launched Shortly: Mogherini Spokesperson

4- US Secretary of State Explains Goals of Visit to Region

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iranian First VP’s Attempts to Overcome Crisis

2- Jahangiri Promises to Stay in Office

Arman-e Emruz:

1- Consequences of National Currency Reform by Analysing Experiences of Other Countries

E’temad:

1- Erdogan Refuses to Meet John Bolton

2- US National Security Advisor’s Useless Trip to Turkey

3- We Will Not Wait for Europe: Zarif in India

Ettela’at:

1- Iran Wins War in Syria: Saudi Daily

2- We Will Not Wait for Europe; We Are after Close Coop with East: Zarif

3- US Withdrawal from Syria; A Tactic or Strategy?

Iran:

1- We Cooperate with Traditional Partners: Zarif

2- FM Zarif Holds Politico-economic Consultations in India

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- ‘Ditching Dollar in Bilateral Trade between Iran, India’

2- US on Verge of Chaos: Senator Sanders

3- French Government’s New Plans to Crack Down Yellow Jackets

4- Five Killed in Saudi Attack on Qatif

Kayhan:

1- Iran Must Learn Human Rights from Saudi Arabia: Pompeo

2- Washington Post Reports on Devastating Effect of Shutdown in Various US Cities

3- Iran Very Powerful to Be Defeated by Israel

Khorasan:

1- Instead of Implementing SPV EU Sanctions Iranian Body

Maromsalari:

1- US Leadership Needs to Be Refreshed: Obama

2- Erdogan Does Not Accept to Meet John Bolton

3- Turkey Rejects Washington’s Proposal on Syria’s Kurds

Resalat:

1- Iran Remains Reliable Supplier of Indian Oil: Zarif

Setareh-e Sobh:

1- Ankara-Washington Row Flames Up Again

Sobh-e No:

1- Sudan Leader Regretful over Getting Closer to Israel

2- Five Killed as Saudis Attack Shias in Qatif