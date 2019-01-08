A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 8

The top story in all papers today was comments by Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, who revealed the US has called for talks with him during his recent visit to Kabul.

Also a top story was the Iranian national football team’s 5-0 win against Yemen in the first match of the group stage of Asian Cup 2019 in the UAE.

Several papers highlighted an order by Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani to probe into the allegation that labour rights activist Esmaeil Bakhshi has been tortured in prison.

A call by Vice-Speaker of Iran’s Parliament Ali Motahari for a referendum on the issue of Hijab, and the US-China talks on ending their trade war also received great coverage.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Instagram Not to Be Blocked: Official

2- US Seeks to Hold Talks with Iran

3- Horrible Viral Story of Boy from Sirjan Who Brutally Beat Girl from Tehran

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Iranians to Vote for Hijab in Possible Referendum: MP

2- Asia Intimidated by Iran Earthquake: Team Melli Defeats Yemen 5-0

3- US Calls for Talks with Iran, Says Top Security Official Shamkhani

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Market Reactions to US-China Business Peace

2- Obama’s Deputy to Compete with Trump

* Biden: I’m Only One Who Can Defeat Trump

Ebtekar:

1- Pompeo’s Mission in Middle East [Editorial]

2- Will Central Bank Manage to Keep US Dollar Rate Stable until Nowruz?

Etemad:

1- A Report on Continued Attacks against Hashemi Rafsanjani Even after His Death

2- Illusion of Calling for Talks

* Trump on January 3: Iran Not Ready for Talks

* Trump on January 6: Iran Wants to Hold Talks with US

Ettela’at:

1- Government Must Increase People’s Purchasing Power: Rouhani

2- Saudi Regime Is Satan’s Horn: Iraqi Cleric

3- Six Percent of Girls in Iran Get Married at Ages of 10 to 14

4- US to Withdraw from Persian Gulf in 2019: Iran’s Top Security Official

Ghanoon:

1- Judiciary Chief Tasks Independent Team with Investigating Torture Claims

2- China Defeats Trump: Washington-Beijing Peace on Trade

3- Talks with Taliban Aimed at Preventing ISIS from Making Inroads

Hamshahri:

1- Iran’s Car Market Waiting for a Shock

2- Hashemi Rafsanjani Was Barrier to Power of Radicals

Iran:

1- Prosecutor-General Tasked with Probing into Alleged Torture of Labour Activist

2- US Begs for Talks with Iran

3- Cyberspace Necessary Part of People’s Lives: Rouhani

Jahan-e San’at:

1- Pompeo in Mideast to Unite Divided Arab Countries

2- India Hosting Iran FM, Business Delegation Accompanying Him

Javan:

1- US Rushing to Hold Talks with Iran!

2- Brilliant Performance by Team Melli

3- Judiciary Chief Calls for Probe into Labour Activist’s Torture Claim

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- India Starts Business Operation in Iran’s Chabahar

2- US President Standing against People: New York Times

Kayhan:

1- Reuters: France Unrest at “Dangerous” Level

2- Iranian Chess Player Warmly Welcomed in Tehran after Refusing to Play against Israel

3- We Shouldn’t Wait for Foreigners to Send Our Satellites into Orbit

4- National Emergency to Be Declared in US If Gov’t Shut Down Goes on

Khabar Varzeshi:

1- Heroic Performance: Iran Strongly Passes First Part of Asian Cup 2019

2- Vietnam Is Next Final Match for Iran

Shargh:

1- US Sends Two Envoys for Talks with Shamkhani in Kabul

2- Vice-Speaker of Iran Parliament Calls for Referendum on Hijab