Several papers today covered the story of Iran’s criticism of EU’s inaction in implementing SPV which is a special mechanism to do business with Iran.

Iran’s Central Bank’s proposal to remove four zeros from Iranian national currency is another important issue highlighted by the Iranian dailies.

Yellow vest protests in France and the demonstrations across the European country is another topic discussed by dailies.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- France Welcomes Iran Oil Embargo

2- Iran, Russia Hold Joint Naval Maneuver

3- Four Zeroes to Be Lopped Off from Iranian Currency: CBI

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Jeremy Corbin Accused of Supporting Iran

2- Looking into Elizabeth Warren’s Chance against Donald Trump in Upcoming Election

Arman-e Emrouz:

1- Filtering; Wrong Decision

2- ‘Blocking Social Networks Futile, Wrong’

E’temad:

1- Loneliness of President

2- Government Supporters Express Concern about Hassan Rouhani’s Canalisation

3- United States Makes New Demands for Pullout of its Troops from Syria

Ettela’at:

1- Revenues of Non-oil Exports Can Meet country’s Needs: Iran First VP

2- Iraqi Parliament Puts Expulsion of US Troops on Agenda

3- Iran criticises EU for Delays in Implementation of Financial Mechanism

Javan:

1- Taliban Boycotts Negotiations in Saudi Arabia

2- I’m Eagerly Waiting to Play against Yemen: Iran Team Melli Manager

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Foreign Goods Promotion Banned in Iranian Media

2- Two New South Pars Rigs Ready to Use

Kayhan:

1- ‘Israel’s Right to Survive a Myth’

2- France Streets Turn into Battlefield in First “Black Saturday” of 2019

Resalat:

1- Iran Does Not Achieve Its Economic Goals in JCPOA: Expert

Setareh-e Sobh:

1- FATF on Decision Table

2- Turmoil in US Administrative, Economic System

Shargh:

1- Political Channel with Iran Will Be Preserved: Taliban

2- Removal of Four Zeros from National Currency

Vatan-e Emrouz:

1- Europeans Face Serious Disabilities in Implementing SPV: Iran Spokesman

2- US’s Last Supper with Kurds

3- Syrian Army Strengthens Military Presence in Idlib, Hama