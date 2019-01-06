The top story in almost all papers today was the Expediency Council’s decision to ratify the second of the four bills proposed by the government of Hassan Rouhani to get Iran out of the blacklist of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global anti-money laundering body.

Also a top story was the visit of Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi to Kabul, where he held a fresh round of talks with Afghan officials one week after negotiating with the Taliban militants in Tehran.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iranian Officials Discussing Budget Bill on Social Media!

2- Major FATF Bill Finally Passed by Expediency Council

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- CFT, One Step Ahead

* One of the Four FATF Bills Finally Passed

2- Emirati Media Unfair towards Iran National Football Team

Ebtekar:

1- I’ll Keep Gov’t Shut Down for Months and Years If Needed: Trump

2- Key to Afghan Peace Lies in Tehran

* Araqchi Departs for Kabul One Week after Talks with Taliban in Iran

Etemad:

1- Conflicting Reports about Torture of Detained Worker Bakhshi

2- Araqchi Holds Two Hours of Security-Political Talks in Kabul

3- One Parliament and Two Guardian Councils?

* Expediency Council Endorses One of FATF Bills after Guardian Council’s Opposition

Ettela’at:

1- Law on Combating Money Laundering Finally Ratified

2- Saudis Hampering Process of Clarifying Khashoggi’s Case: Washington

3- ISESCO Names 2019 as Year of Islamic Cultural Heritage

Iran:

1- A Report on Iran-Afghanistan Talks over Taliban

2- 121,000 People Deprived of Education in Sistan and Baluchestan Province: MP

Javan:

1- Iran to Send Message of Friendship to Space

2- 16% of Americans Seeking to Escape from Their Country

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Number of Iran’s Oil Clients Rises

2- 40,000 Indian Workers Die in Saudi Arabia, UAE

3- Trump Is America’s Gorbachev: Afghan MP

Kayhan:

1- It’s Now January 2019: No Sign of Europe’s SPV!

2- Trump Increases US’ Debts to $22 Trillion

Shargh:

1- First Expediency Council Session Chaired by Ayatollah Amoli Larijani

2- Pompeo to Visit Middle East

3- Winter of Privatization