Almost all papers today covered a decision by the Education Ministry to take the first step in the path of getting rid of the stressful nationwide university entrance exam, known as Konkour in Iran. According to the minister, only 15 percent of the seats in Iranian universities will be allocated to those receiving the best results in Konkour. Others will be admitted to universities based on their high school performance.

Also a top story today was the Democrats’ bid to impeach US President Donald Trump, as they took power in the US Congress.

The beginning of AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the UAE also received great coverage, as the Iranian national football team is highly expected to mark a great performance under the leadership of Carlos Queiroz.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Backed by Popular Support, Education Minister Finally Removes Nationwide University Entrance Exam

2- Secrets of Bad Smell in Tehran

Ebtekar:

1- Trump and Nightmare of Congress [Dominated by Democrats]

2- Rouhani’s Government Dominated by “Moderation and Development” Party Members

Ettela’at:

1- Sanctions Can Be Neutralized by Countering Corruption: Iran Leader

2- Iran’s Missile Tests Not in Violation of UNSC Resolution 2231

Ghanoon:

1- Pelosi to Challenge Trump’s Presidency

2- ‘Government Doesn’t Consult with Reformists When Making Its Decisions’

Hamdeli:

1- Female Diplomat: Rigi to Start Work as First Sunni Woman Ambassador

2- Konkour (National University Entrance Exam) No Longer Source of Anxiety for Students

3- Zarif Gives Legal Response to Political Excuses of Pompeo

Iran:

1- RouhaniCare Plan Not to Be Stopped [after Health Minister’s Resignation]

2- Will This Woman Manage to Remove Trump from Power?

3- It’s Not in Our Interests to Talk with US Now: Veteran Reformist

Javan:

1- Barriers between Officials, Worshippers Removed from Tehran Friday Prayers Hall

2- First Step to Get Rid of Nationwide University Entrance Exam

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Democrats to Start Impeachment of Trump in Congress

2- Source of Bad Smell in Tehran Still Unclear

Kayhan:

1- Sending Signal of Weakness to Enemies under Pretext of National Interests!

* Official: It’s Not in Our Interests to Take Practical Action against US Withdrawal from JCPOA, Europe’s Failure to Launch SPV!

2- Iranian People Happy, Grateful for Recent Snow, Rainfall

Shargh:

1- Pelosi Once Again Selected as Most Powerful Woman in US

2- 522 Players, 51 Matches, One Cup [Beginning of Asian Cup 2019 in UAE]