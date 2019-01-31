IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, January 31, 2019, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Remarks by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Imam Khomeini Mausoleum on Wednesday were widely covered by Iranian papers today, with many of them highlighting his statement that Iran will overcome the US Pressure.
Moreover, a report by US intelligence agencies downplaying Iran’s threat to the US caught significant attention.
The view offered by the report contradicted President Donald Trump’s view on Iran, pushing the incumbent president to accuse US agencies of being “naive”.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
Abrar:
- Official Warns about Possibility of Armed Conflict between Iran, Israel
- US Representative Goes to Europe to Discuss Iran
- Implementation of SPV Starts
- Necessary Measures Taken to Prevent Infiltration of ISIS [to Iraq] from Syria Border: Iraqi PM
Aftab-e Yazd:
- AEOI Chief Laments China’s Slow Progress in Implementing Iran Nuclear Project
- Iran Leader Visits Imam Khomeini Mausoleum, Martyrs’ Tombs
Arman-e Emrouz:
- Currency Market Waiting for [Adoption of] Palermo Convention
- No One Should Leave Gov’t Alone: Hassan Khomeini
Ebtekar:
- US Intelligence Report on Iran Reviewed: US Shifts Focus from JCPOA to Iran’s Missile Activities
- They Should Not Blame Islamic System Instead of US: Rouhani
- Salehi: Europeans Ought to Come to Themselves Before Its Too Late
Etemad:
- Rouhani: Revolution Threatened When People Doubt Republicanism or Islamism of System
- Report from Two Parallel Worlds: US Security, Intelligence Agencies Oppose Trump on Key Dossiers
- Leader Pays Visit to Imam Khomeini Mausoleum On Eve of 40th Anniversary of Victory of Islamic Revolution
Ettela’at:
- Venezuelan President Accepts to Hold Early Elections
- US Government Would Be Definitely Defeated by Iranian Nation: Rouhani
Iran:
- Second Yellow Cake Shipment Arrives in Isfahan
- Iran No Nuclear Threat: US Intelligence Community’s Annual Report
Javan:
- America’s DNI: Iran Becoming Ready to Decrease JCPOA Commitments
- IRGC Chief: Neighbours’ Provocative Moves to Lead Nowhere
Jomhouri Eslami:
- Rouhani: No Power Could Hurt Us If We Walk Imam Khomeini’s Path
- Iran Self-Sufficient in Petrol Production: Oil Minister
- Trump Urges Venezuelan People to Hold Mass Protests
- US Intelligence Agencies Reject Trump’s Empty Claims about Iran
- Dozens of Palestinians Injured in 22nd Rally to Break Gaza Siege
Kayhan:
- Over 500 Fully Homegrown Military Products to Be Displayed in New Exhibition
- We Should Unite Against US, Zionists, Reactionary Regimes in Region: Rouhani
- Iran Only Country that Supports Palestine: Islamic Jihad Chief
Mardom Salari:
- Rouhani: Iran Faces Biggest Economic Pressure after 1979 Revolution
- AEOI Chief: China Slowed Down Iran Cooperation Following US Withdrawal from JCPOA
Shargh:
- Rouhani: Time for Unity among Officials
- CIA Has Differences with Trump on Iran