Remarks by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Imam Khomeini Mausoleum on Wednesday were widely covered by Iranian papers today, with many of them highlighting his statement that Iran will overcome the US Pressure.

Moreover, a report by US intelligence agencies downplaying Iran’s threat to the US caught significant attention.

The view offered by the report contradicted President Donald Trump’s view on Iran, pushing the incumbent president to accuse US agencies of being “naive”.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

Official Warns about Possibility of Armed Conflict between Iran, Israel

US Representative Goes to Europe to Discuss Iran

Implementation of SPV Starts

Necessary Measures Taken to Prevent Infiltration of ISIS [to Iraq] from Syria Border: Iraqi PM

Aftab-e Yazd:

AEOI Chief Laments China’s Slow Progress in Implementing Iran Nuclear Project

Iran Leader Visits Imam Khomeini Mausoleum, Martyrs’ Tombs

Arman-e Emrouz:

Currency Market Waiting for [Adoption of] Palermo Convention

No One Should Leave Gov’t Alone: Hassan Khomeini

Ebtekar:

US Intelligence Report on Iran Reviewed: US Shifts Focus from JCPOA to Iran’s Missile Activities

They Should Not Blame Islamic System Instead of US: Rouhani

Salehi: Europeans Ought to Come to Themselves Before Its Too Late

Etemad:

Rouhani: Revolution Threatened When People Doubt Republicanism or Islamism of System

Report from Two Parallel Worlds: US Security, Intelligence Agencies Oppose Trump on Key Dossiers

Leader Pays Visit to Imam Khomeini Mausoleum On Eve of 40th Anniversary of Victory of Islamic Revolution

Ettela’at:

Venezuelan President Accepts to Hold Early Elections

US Government Would Be Definitely Defeated by Iranian Nation: Rouhani

Iran:

Second Yellow Cake Shipment Arrives in Isfahan

Iran No Nuclear Threat: US Intelligence Community’s Annual Report

Javan:

America’s DNI: Iran Becoming Ready to Decrease JCPOA Commitments

IRGC Chief: Neighbours’ Provocative Moves to Lead Nowhere

Jomhouri Eslami:

Rouhani: No Power Could Hurt Us If We Walk Imam Khomeini’s Path

Iran Self-Sufficient in Petrol Production: Oil Minister

Trump Urges Venezuelan People to Hold Mass Protests

US Intelligence Agencies Reject Trump’s Empty Claims about Iran

Dozens of Palestinians Injured in 22nd Rally to Break Gaza Siege

Kayhan:

Over 500 Fully Homegrown Military Products to Be Displayed in New Exhibition

We Should Unite Against US, Zionists, Reactionary Regimes in Region: Rouhani

Iran Only Country that Supports Palestine: Islamic Jihad Chief

Mardom Salari:

Rouhani: Iran Faces Biggest Economic Pressure after 1979 Revolution

AEOI Chief: China Slowed Down Iran Cooperation Following US Withdrawal from JCPOA

Shargh: