IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The hottest topic covered by Iranian papers was First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri’s visit to Syria, during which major cooperation documents on Syria reconstruction were signed between the two countries.
The fate of the EU’s special financial mechanism for protecting Iran’s foreign trade has caught significant attention, with many papers covering remarks by Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi that the mechanism will be launched within a few days unless the US creates obstacles.
The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:
Abrar:
- Secretary-General of Islamic Coalition Party, Former Tehran Mayor Passes Away
- Russia, Iran, Turkey to Hold Meeting in February: Lavrov
- US Imposes Sanctions on Venezuela’s Oil Company
- ‘SPV [Launch] Would be Announced in One or Two Days Unless’
Aftab-e Yazd:
- Resistance Front [Iranian Party] Supports Maduro
- Chicken Export Barred for Two Month
Asrar:
- Shattering of JCPOA Balance Brings Major Consequences for World: Deputy FM
- ‘If No Side Creates Obstacles, SPV Will Be Announced Within One or Two Days’
- Europe Must Fulfil Its Historic Duty
- Secretary-General of Islamic Coalition Party Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest
- Trump’s Goals of Warsaw Meeting Vague
Ebtekar:
- Taliban’s Bone Stuck in Kabul’s Throat
- Ebtekar Reviews Developments of Six-Day Talks Between US, Taliban in Qatar
- End of War in Syria Message of Iranian Delegation: Jahangiri
E’temad:
- Political Distrain with Venezuelan Nation’s Money
- US Imposes New Heavy Sanctions Against Caracas
- Iran’s Missile Message
- Iran Has No Will to Boost Range of Missiles: Shamkhani
Ettela’at:
- Syria Seeks Cooperation of Iranian Gov’t, Private Sector in Syria Reconstruction: Assad
- Syrian President Appreciates Supports by Leader of Islamic Revolution
- All Options on Table for Supporting Venezuelan President: Russia
- Anti-Filtering Committee Formed in Government: Communications Minister
Iran:
- Assad Invites Iran to Participate in Syria’s Reconstruction
- Tehran, Damascus Sign 11 Agreements
- We Have No Will to Boost Range of Missiles: Shamkhani
Jomhori Eslami:
- Iran, Syria Sign 11 Documents on Economic, Strategic Cooperation
- Europe’s Special Financial Mechanism to be Announced Within One or Two Days: Araqchi
- Save Yemeni People from Biggest Humanitarian Crisis: 14 Int’l Organisations
Kayhan:
- Over 100,000 Yemeni Kids Been Massacred by Saudi Coalition in Past Four Years
- We Wait for Damascus’s Order to Enter Syria: Iraq’s PMF
Sazandegi:
- Iran’s Share of Syria
- Vice President Goes to Damascus
Sharq:
- Tehran, Damascus; Friends of Tough Days
- Jahangiri Talks with Bashar al-Assad on Syria Reconstruction
- Is Russia Iran’s Ally or Strategic Partner?
Vatan-e Emrouz:
- Secretary-General of Islamic Coalition Party Passes Away
- France Scene of Battle Between Red, Yellow