The hottest topic covered by Iranian papers was First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri’s visit to Syria, during which major cooperation documents on Syria reconstruction were signed between the two countries.

The fate of the EU’s special financial mechanism for protecting Iran’s foreign trade has caught significant attention, with many papers covering remarks by Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi that the mechanism will be launched within a few days unless the US creates obstacles.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

Secretary-General of Islamic Coalition Party, Former Tehran Mayor Passes Away

Russia, Iran, Turkey to Hold Meeting in February: Lavrov

US Imposes Sanctions on Venezuela’s Oil Company

‘SPV [Launch] Would be Announced in One or Two Days Unless’

Aftab-e Yazd:

Resistance Front [Iranian Party] Supports Maduro

Chicken Export Barred for Two Month

Asrar:

Shattering of JCPOA Balance Brings Major Consequences for World: Deputy FM

‘If No Side Creates Obstacles, SPV Will Be Announced Within One or Two Days’

Europe Must Fulfil Its Historic Duty

Secretary-General of Islamic Coalition Party Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest

Trump’s Goals of Warsaw Meeting Vague

Ebtekar:

Taliban’s Bone Stuck in Kabul’s Throat

Ebtekar Reviews Developments of Six-Day Talks Between US, Taliban in Qatar

End of War in Syria Message of Iranian Delegation: Jahangiri

E’temad:

Political Distrain with Venezuelan Nation’s Money

US Imposes New Heavy Sanctions Against Caracas

Iran’s Missile Message

Iran Has No Will to Boost Range of Missiles: Shamkhani

Ettela’at:

Syria Seeks Cooperation of Iranian Gov’t, Private Sector in Syria Reconstruction: Assad

Syrian President Appreciates Supports by Leader of Islamic Revolution

All Options on Table for Supporting Venezuelan President: Russia

Anti-Filtering Committee Formed in Government: Communications Minister

Iran:

Assad Invites Iran to Participate in Syria’s Reconstruction

Tehran, Damascus Sign 11 Agreements

We Have No Will to Boost Range of Missiles: Shamkhani

Jomhori Eslami:

Iran, Syria Sign 11 Documents on Economic, Strategic Cooperation

Europe’s Special Financial Mechanism to be Announced Within One or Two Days: Araqchi

Save Yemeni People from Biggest Humanitarian Crisis: 14 Int’l Organisations

Kayhan:

Over 100,000 Yemeni Kids Been Massacred by Saudi Coalition in Past Four Years

We Wait for Damascus’s Order to Enter Syria: Iraq’s PMF

Sazandegi:

Iran’s Share of Syria

Vice President Goes to Damascus

Sharq:

Tehran, Damascus; Friends of Tough Days

Jahangiri Talks with Bashar al-Assad on Syria Reconstruction

Is Russia Iran’s Ally or Strategic Partner?

Vatan-e Emrouz: