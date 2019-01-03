Newspapers today widely covered a court ruling for blocking popular photo sharing app Instagram in Iran, and the widespread reactions to the possible filtering.

Among other top stories today were the beginning of Brazilian far-right president Jair Bolsonaro’s term in office and a very bad smell in various parts of Tehran, whose reason is yet to be known.

On the third day of the New Year, conservative papers mostly criticized the European Union for failing to implement its Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), a payment mechanism for trade with Iran, and the Iranian foreign ministry for relying on Europeans.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Renowned Professor of Literature Shafi’ee Kadkani Denied Entry into University of Tehran!

2- Stinky Tehran

* People in All Districts of Tehran Outraged by Very Bad Smell Wednesday; Reason Still Unknown

3- Rouhani: Cloud Seeding Luxurious; Energy Ministry: It’s Effective

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Famous Detention Centre Kahrizak Renamed to “Soroush”

2- Officials Must Admit People Are Frustrated: Analyst

Ebtekar:

1- Kurds Stuck between Damascus, Ankara, Washington

2- Zeros on Iran’s National Currency Fading Away: Will Currency Turn into Toman?

Etemad:

1- Brazil’s Radical President Officially Starts His Term in Office

* Free from the Left; Stuck to the Right

2- Democracy in Brazil

3- Judicial Decree Issued for Blocking Instagram: Worn-Out Scenario of Filtering

Ettela’at:

1- Rouhani: Iran’s Non-Oil Exports More than Its Imports

2- Baghdad to Revise Strategic Treaty with US

3- 1,879 American Tourists Visit Iran in 9 Months

Ghanoon:

1- Instagram to Be Blocked despite Failure of Previous Cases

2- Difficult Year ahead of Trump: 2019 Starts with Numerous Woes for US

3- Iranian Cheetahs Ready for AFC Asian Cup 2019 in UAE

Hamshahri:

1- Tehran’s Valiasr Street to Be Registered by UNESCO at Its 90th Birthday

2- Duel for Instagram: Only Globally Popular Social Network Accessible in Iran to Be Filtered

Iran:

1- What Caused Bad Smell in Tehran?

2- Will Instagram Be Blocked?

Jahan-e San’at:

1- Brazil’s Trump Starts His Term in Office

Javan:

1- US Seeking to Deploy Egyptian, Emirati, Saudi Forces in Northern Syria

2- EU: We’ll Continue Our Efforts to Launch SPV in 2019!

3- Americans Can Never Block Iran’s Oil Exports: Rouhani

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Saudi-UK Secret Arms Deals Disclosed after Khashoggi’s Case

2- People in Hudaydah Hold Massive Rallies against Saudi Violation of Truce

Kayhan:

1- In What Direction Will the World Move in 2019?

2- 3 Years after Martyrdom of Sheikh Nimr, Saudis Still Can’t Tolerate His Name

3- Crisis in Asia to Be Over If Two American Warships Sunk: Chinese General

Khorasan:

1- Curious Case of Unpleasant Smell in Tehran

2- New Life Breathed into Lake Urmia

3- Secrets behind Iran-Taliban Talks