The remarks by Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in which he called for increased efforts to promote Islam using the cyberspace, was a hot topic for Iranian media.

The political developments in Venezuela, where US is accused of backing attempts to bring down the government by Russia and other countries, caught considerable attention in Iranian media.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- All Iranian Airliners on Sanctions List: Roads Minister

2- Iraqi FM Reacts to US Request to Join Anti-Iran Axis

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Qom Seminary Expected to Settle Religious Ambiguities: Iran Leader

2- National Dialogue Settles Country’s Problems

Ebtekar:

1- Moscow, Washington Take Sides in Latin America

Russia, China Prevent Release of US Statement on Venezuelan Political Crisis

Ettela’at:

1- Best Way to Contact Influential Cultural Groups is Social Media: Iran Leader

2- Terrorist Attack on Church in Philippines Leaves 27 Dead, 77 Injured

3- Situation in Region Changed, Now We Have Options on Table: Nasrallah

Etemad:

1- Iran, Syria, Hezbollah Could Decide to React to Israeli Attacks in Syria Differently

Iran:

1- Presence in Cyberspace Should Be Influential: Iranian Leader

2- Purchasing Oil from Iran Will Continue: Japanese Ambassador

Jomhori Eslami:

1- Iran Ready to Cooperate with Regional Countries in Nuclear Field: AEOI Chief

2- Time for US Imperialism Over: Austrian President

3- US, UK Freeze Venezuela Oil, Currency Reserves

Kayhan:

1- Untold Stories of How Macron Takes Power: Major Arms Dealer Involved

2- Yellow Vests Return to France’s Streets

3- For 40 Years, US, Allies Have Failed to Defeat Iran: Nasrallah

Mardomsalari:

1- Honor Your Pledge Before It’s Too Late: AEOI Chief

2- National Dialogue Serious Need of Society: Iran First VP

3- ‘We Will Not Remain Silent in Face of Aggression Against National Interests’

Resalat:

1- Whole Occupied Palestine Field of Next Battle [With Israel]: Nasrallah

2- With Help of Iran and Russia, We Will Bring Region Out of Catastrophe: Erdogan

Sazandegi:

1- Saudi Arabia Building Ballistic Missiles Near Al-Dawadmi

Setareh Sobh:

1- Vice President Calls for People’s Voice to be Heard in Int’l Festival of Farabi

2- Russia, US in Standoff Over Self-Proclaimed Venezuela President

Sharq:

1- Russians Communicating US Messages to Iran: Nasrallah

2- It’s Time to Build Up Trust to System and Iran’s Future: Iranian First VP

Vatan-e Emrouz:

1- Iran’s Leader Stresses Need for Influential Presence in Cyberspace

2- Netanyahu Main Looser of Syria: Nasrallah